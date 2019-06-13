The Haunting of Hill House truly delivered some of the best moments in television last year thanks to its surprising writing and exceptional cast. In Hill House, Carla Gugino played the role of the possessed mother, Olivia Crain, and truly made the show all the more horrifying. So fans might be excited to hear Carla Gugino teased a Haunting of Hill House Season 2 return, even though the series won't be a continuation of the Crain family story from Season 1.

The new season of the Netflix original show will instead be titled The Haunting of Bly Manor and will officially turn the series into an anthology, much like American Horror Story, where each season has a similar theme — in this case a haunting of some property — but totally different characters and plot points. Many fans worried that this would mean the Season 1 cast wouldn't return, but Gugino's new comments should give them hope to the contrary.

On Wednesday, June 12, Gugino spoke to The Wrap about maybe returning to the horror anthology, now called Haunting. "I can't say anything definitive at this point, other than Mike [Flanagan] and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to," Gugino said. Hill House is the second project they've worked on together. Gugino starred in Netflix's film adaptation of a Stephen King novel Gerald's Game back in September 2017.

Her comment goes a bit beyond just brainstorming her inclusion. They seem to be on the edge of actually planning something. "So we're talking a lot about it and we'll just see if all schedules allow," Gugino said. "All I can say is I'm very excited for Season 2 and to see what Mike does."

Netflix

While fellow anthology horror series American Horror Story made a name for itself by keeping the same cast season to season, with some variations, and having them play different characters, it hasn't been said yet if Flanagan's series will do the same. However, the Haunting creator does have a very strong track record of using actors he loves over and over again. His wife, Kate Siegel for example, has been in numerous of his projects from Hush to Ouija: Origin of Evil, and of course played Theo in The Haunting of Hill House. Elizabeth Reaser is another one, having played the lead in Ouija: Origin of Evil, which he directed and co-wrote, and the oldest Crain sister, Shirley Crain, in Hill House.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played adult Luke in Hill House, recently talked about Season 2 as well. “I will get shot if I ever answer that question,” Jackson-Cohen told The Wrap May 23, which is a strange answer if he isn't involved. “I would love to answer that question. All I can say is that Bly Manor is going to be incredible. It’s a very, very exciting story, from what I’ve heard." Sounds like a man trying not to make a casting announcement.

Basically, at this point, it's all speculation. Anything could happen casting-wise for Haunting Season 2, but it surely would be amazing if the series brought everyone back. After all why break up a good thing?