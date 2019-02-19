One of the greatest collaborations of our generation just dropped. If you thought the donut and croissant mash up defined our generation, wait until you hear about the latest infusion of favored treats. Kellogg's Froot Loops Mini Donuts are back and brought to you by the geniuses at Carl's Jr and Hardee's. Fluffy Froot Loops? Point me to the nearest batch.

The donuts may be mini but their impact is huge. Think about it. Froot Loops outside the box. No spoon required. The iconic breakfast cereal in donut form makes this treat appropriate for not only breakfast, but snack time and dare I even suggest dessert! Whenever the craving for something sweet strikes, these frooty and loopy donut holes are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth. No matter what time the clock says.

But don't take this collaboration between breakfast cereal and donut for granted. Unfortunately, it seems that nothing this good can last forever. Breakfast cereal enthusiasts will get to enjoy these Kellogg’s® Froot Loops® Mini Donuts from Feb. 19 for a limited time only. But don't cry over spilt milk. First of all, there's no milk to spill. Second of all, good things come back. This isn't the first time Kellogg's® Froot Loops® Mini Donuts have existed, and so perhaps, if this limited run is just as popular, it won't be the last.

Kellog's/Carl's Jr.

This isn't Froot Loops' first transformation into a donut. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's released the mini donuts in 2018. They were ~so popular~ that the donuts sold out in just a few weeks after their first launch in 2018. And now they're back. Because what is better than the first bowl of cereal if not the second?

The Kellogg's Froot Loops Mini Donuts are available at participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations while supplies last. Retailed at $1.99, a purchase will score you give mini donuts and a hefty dose of nostalgia. The cereal of yesteryear is the donut of today. While your grown up pantry might include more Old Fashioned Oatmeal than cereal boxes. donuts are forever. No matter what age you've reached, a donut will welcome the weekend and accompany you to the board room conference call. Conveniently enjoy both beloved food items in one colorful entity.

Yes, these donuts still count as adulting even though they're as vibrant as your favorite LEGO pieces. Each box will have a red, blue, green, yellow and purple donut waiting for you to bask in its light. The colors are based on the original colors of the Froot Loops we all enjoyed in the cereal bowl as kids. And that rainbow of donuts will ~loop~ you right back into the joys of childhood.

Be a kid again, if only for a limited time, at participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations. The Kellogg's Froot Loops Mini Donuts can be enjoyed at any time of the day, any day of the week, because you are an adult now who can make these decisions. But each box will make you feel like it's a Saturday morning and there's nothing to worry about other than what cartoon is coming on next.