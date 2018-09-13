Hours before Hurricane Florence was expected to make landfall in the southeastern United States, President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to dispute the death toll of last year's devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico. Later in the morning, San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz responded to Trump's Hurricane Maria denial, reminding him that "people died on your watch."

A government-commissioned study from George Washington University estimates that nearly 3,000 people died as a result of Hurricane Maria, a jump from the initial 64 reported in September 2017. In his tweet, Trump claimed the study's number was inflated by Democrats to make him look unfavorable. "3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico," he began. "This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico... Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!"

Including screenshots of the president's tweet in her response, Cruz pushed back against the denials to remind Trump that his administration was in part responsible for the aftermath of Maria. "This is what denial following neglect looks like: Mr Pres in the real world people died on your watch. YOUR LACK OF RESPECT IS APPALLING!"

More to come ...