When was the last time you opened a conversation by saying, "I'm so tired?" Let's face facts; humanity is more stressed out — and consequently, more exhausted — than ever before. That's why napping is sort of having a moment right now. And mattress company Casper is getting in on the action by launching The Dreamery, a space that's engineered exclusively for napping, because it's safe to say that naps are the new lunch. Opening on July 11 in New York City's Soho neighborhood, the space offers nine private nooks replete with Casper mattresses, pillows, and sheets that you can book for 45 minute blocks — the perfect amount of time for a cat nap between meetings, or just because.

There's even a lounge where you can chill out in a pair of custom Sleepy Jones constellation-print pajamas ,because nothing says you're serious about sleep like putting on your comfy-cozy jammies. (You can also BYO PJ's if that's your jam, too.) "The Dreamery is full of magical details — from a starlit entryway and dream-inducing murals to simple, spacious sleeping nooks," a fact sheet about the launch announced.

"Bleary-eyed from a red-eye? Pulled an all-nighter? Or just stressed out because modern life is, well, stressful? The Dreamery provides Casper comfort on-demand; a quiet, private place with a freshly made bed, where you can kick off your shoes and reboot." Um, yes please! Can I just move in and wear constellation PJs all freaking day? I suspect I'm not the only one with this aspiration. If you enter "why are people so tired" into Google, you could go down a rabbit hole from which you might never emerge.

The Dreamery by Casper

"The Dreamery is about making sleep and rest a part of our regular wellness routines — similar to how many people prioritize a workout class," Neil Parikh, co-founder and COO at Casper, was quoted as saying in the fact sheet. "The concept enables us to pilot new ways of bringing better sleep to more people and to more places — whether that’s here, the workplace, airports, or beyond."

If you've got an hour for lunch, and you happen to find yourself in New York City, head to The Dreamery at 196 Mercer St. for a 45-minute decompression session, for $25. That gives you enough time to change into your PJs, spend a little time in the lounge, get 20-to-30 minutes of sack time, and get dressed to head back to work. This amount of time, by the way, is what experts recommend as the ideal length for a nap, though you'll have a hard time convincing me to get out of these uber-comfy pods after that. The pods are shaped like, well, pods, and are totally private, with adjustable lights and a heavy curtain that closes to shut out the outside noise. (All the pods are in one room that's separate from the main lounge space.) Did I mention that you can book blocks of nap time on ClassPass for only a cool seven points? Because you can.

Courtesy of Casper

Once you're done with your nap, you can also kick it in the lounge space. The Dreamery also offers free coffee with a reservation (because, duh) and keeps its trés chic bathrooms stocked with luxury amenities, including makeup wipes, earplugs and Casper-branded sleep masks. And if you've decided you're obsessed with all things Casper after your shut-eye, their Sleep Shop is literally right next door.

You know you're tired. You know you want to take a nap. The Dreamery is giving you permission. Everyone is doing it, and in this case it's perfectly OK to jump on the bandwagon. Because, naps are everything.