Influencer favorite makeup brand Catrice Cosmetics has 2019 Prime Day deals, with makeup starting at just $6. The makeup brand is a fan favorite with top YouTube makeup artists like NikkieTutorials and Tati Westbrook. Westbrook even said that Catrice Cosmetic's Liquid Camo Concealer is one of her all time favorite concealers. While celebrity vloggers have a tendency to gravitate towards pricier items — from Marc Jacobs to MAC Cosmetics — Catrice Cosmetics isn't like that. The brand has a drugstore price point.

With Catrice Cosmetics' Amazon Prime Day deals, the brand will become even more affordable with six days of discounts. The first two days before Prime Day, July 13 and 14, the brand will have everything 20% off. On Prime Days July 15 and 16, everything will be 30% off. Then on the last two days, July 17 and 18, all makeup will be 20% off.

The brand has a ton of bestsellers that clock in around $10 or less, so Prime Day can get you two to three dollars off some of Catrice Cosmetics' bestsellers. There is the HD Liquid Coverage Foundation for example, which comes with a dropper application. Usually clocking in at $10.99, on Amazon Prime Day the foundation will cost $7.70. Check out some of the affordable deals below.

Prime And Fine Mattifying Finishing Spray

This anti-shine finishing spray comes in a travel sized bottle and has a vegan formula. This product has many uses, and can be used as a primer, fixing spray, setting spray, or a skin refresher. It dries quickly and goes on matte.

Prime And Fine Nude Glow Primer

Make your skin look like it's glowing from within with the help of this affordable primer. The light peach colored liquid smooths skin and gives you the perfect base to apply makeup on. The primer is formulated with pomegranate oil and light reflecting pigments to help give you a luminous complexion. You can use it alone to give your complexion a boost during those makeup-free days, or apply it underneath a dewy foundation to amp up the glow factor.

Liquid Camouflage Concealer

This is one of Westwood's favorite concealers, and it has a long lasting high coverage formula. If your goal is to hide dark circles, redness, or blemishes, then this highly pigmented concealer can do the job.

"One of my favorite all time concealers is finally in 17 shades, and this is a $5.99 concealer that is so good," Westbrook said on her YouTube channel. "I feel that it is the closest to Shape Tape. Like it literally does not crease or bunch or crunch or any of that."

HD Liquid Foundation

This foundation has an ultra-light but high coverage formula that leaves a natural looking finish. It mattifies the skin and claims to give coverage up to 24 hours. This foundation has been compared to the $34 Fenty Beauty foundation, though it comes in 17 shades rather than 50.

From foundations to setting sprays, restock your makeup cabinet for cheap with Catrice Cosmetics' Amazon Prime Day discounts.