Just like that, another comedy legend is gone from this world. On Monday, May 11, Ben Stiller confirmed on social media that his father Jerry Stiller died of natural causes at the age of 92. “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben wrote in the message, accompanied by a photo of his dad. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Stiller played many memorable characters over the years, but the ones he's been most greatly remembered for over the years are his portrayals of George Costanza's father, Frank Costanza, on Seinfeld, and Doug Heffernan's father-in-law, Arthur Spooner, on King of Queens. And while he wasn't a leading role on Seinfeld, his comedic timing and line delivery was always pure gold, making every scene he was in a truly laugh out loud experience.

Stiller was also known for being one part of a comedy stand-up duo alongside his wife, Anne Meara, who died back in 2015. Together, they appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show a whopping total of 36 times.

His son Ben wasn't the only celebrity who took to Twitter and Instagram to commemorate this great actor's legendary career. Many actors who either worked with Stiller up close or simply admired his talents from afar, flocked to social media to pay tribute to this fallen star.

Jason Alexander

Alexander spoke highly of his on-screen father, looking back on not only his talent, but his kind nature. "He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside," Alexander wrote on Twitter. "He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend."

Jerry Seinfeld

Seinfeld needed no words to pay homage to his old friend and let the image of him holding a record of Stiller and Meara's time on The Ed Sullivan Show speak for itself.

Kevin James

The former King of Queens star honored Stiller's memory, referring to him as "One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth." He added, "Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace."

Leah Remini

Remini had nothing but sweet words to say about her on-screen dad, noting how lucky she felt to have known him both on and off screen. She also revealed that she took some comfort in his passing by knowing that he and Meara were now reunited. "I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry."

Seth Rogen

Rogen commended Stiller's humor, admitting that many a times "he made me laugh till I cried."

Peter Gallagher

Meanwhile, Gallagher recalled all of the support he received from both of Ben's parents throughout the years. "Every B'way show I every did your folks would come back to say hello and it didn't matter if the show was a hit or a flop..the light and love they brought was always the highlight of the day," he wrote. "Thanks for sharing them with us."

Josh Gad

Gad acknowledged Stiller's unending comedic talents and wished him a "Happy eternal Festivus" — a nod to one of Stiller's iconic Seinfeld scenes.

Parry Shen

Shen, who had a small guest role on King of Queens back in the day, recalled on Twitter how both Stiller and James fought with producers for him to keep his role after he had been fired. The role had been diminished and ultimately given to an older actor. But after Stiller intervened, the part was returned to him. "When I thanked Jerry, he said, 'Hey, it’s not Shakespeare! You’re doing great!'" Shen explained.

Billy Eichner

"Seeing Jerry Stiller on screen instantly made you happy," the Billy on the Street star tweeted after hearing of Stiller's passing. "Just a beloved person in comedy, in NYC, in show business in general."

As the day goes on, more and more tributes are sure to come out of the woodwork, particularly from Stiller's Seinfeld and King of Queens colleagues. But one thing's already been made quite clear — Stiller may be gone, but his work and loving spirit won't ever be forgotten.