Celebrities At The 2018 Women's Marches Will Include Laverne Cox & Olivia Munn

Last year's Women's March showcased an inspiring movement of women and allies banding together to not only protest against sexism and oppressive policies, but also to celebrate the work and worth of women across the country. In a moment in history in which many feel that the rights of women and minorities are under direct attack, these marches, held across the country, brought with them a sense of solidarity, and even high profile celebrities got in on the action. This year, it seems, will be no different. According to recent reports, there will be no shortage of celebrities at the 2018 Women's Marches.

Women's March Los Angeles announced a long line of big names that will be making appearances at their Jan. 20 event. The likes of A-listers like Scarlett Johansson, Laverne Cox, Olivia Munn, Nicole Richie and Alfre Woodard will all be present, according to a press release from the Los Angeles chapter of the organization. "Last year’s inaugural Women’s March was a huge success with an incredible 750,000 Los Angelenos coming together for the cause," the release states. "Taking place on January 20th in Downtown Los Angeles, this year’s event will feature music, art, community and speakers all aligned with the National Women’s March Unity Principles of ending violence, protection of reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers’ rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, Indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice."

Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Other stars are also expected to attend the L.A. event, including Chloe Bennet, Rowan Blanchard, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sophia Bush, Lea DeLaria, Tony Goldwyn, Paris Jackson, Megan Mullally, Catt Sadler, Adam Scott, Olivia Wilde, Larry Wilmore, according to the same release. Catt Sadler's appearance is particularly timely, given the fact that she recently exited her position at E! News after it was reportedly revealed that her male co-star made "double" the salary she was receiving — something that other celebs have spoken out about in recent weeks.

Though the New York City and Washington, D.C. chapters of the Women's March organization have not yet released any similar statements regarding which big names will be attending, it's safe to assume that celebrities will be out in full force, just as they were last year. Hollywood has had a particularly tumultuous year in terms of sexual harassment and misconduct, and stars are taking a stand for women with unprecedented solidarity. The Time's Up movement, which followed and largely rides on the heels of the #MeToo movement, has taken awards season by storm as everyone from Laura Dern to Daniel Kaluuya wore pins or black gowns to show their support for the campaign at this year's Golden Globes ceremony. "TIME’S UP is a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live," the Time's Up website reads.

If there was ever a moment for incredibly famous faces to join the crowds of everyday working women in the street, it would be this one. The mood among some of the country's most recognizable names has taken an even more drastic turn in the past year, which would make it unsurprising if scores more celebrities turned up for marches in D.C. and New York.

Though the focus is often on these celebrities, though, it's clear that what they want is to amplify the voices of those women who don't share their huge platforms. That's why stars are arriving to awards shows with activists working on a variety of campaigns. It's why the Time's Up movement, though helmed by powerful Hollywood women, aims to promote equality across every industry, aiding not only the rich and famous, but also those making a living on farms and in hotel laundry rooms. The spirit of the Women's March shows that no matter who we are or whether we exist in the spotlight, we all can come together as one to speak out for what's right.