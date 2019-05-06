Quit everything you're doing, because queen Celine Dion's 2019 Met Gala ensemble is absolutely showstopping. Wearing a 22-pound Oscar de la Renta shimmery dress, complete with a gigantic, over-the-top feather headpiece — in true camp style — and matching silver heels, Dion's second time walking the Met carpet was undoubtedly an unforgettable moment.

But despite absolutely smashing this year's “Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, on the pink carpet, Dion admitted that she wasn't exactly sure what that meant, however, her glam team helped her to execute the perfect outfit.

“I was ready to camp and sleep all night," she told E! "They said, ‘Girl, you don’t know what camp is. Oscar de la Renta’s going to show you.' “Everybody who was part of it put their hearts into it. It was to make it something magical."

As for that epic headpiece, she legendary singer said. "I don’t want to take it off! I want to go to bed in it tonight.”

Aside from just her stunning clothing, Dion's makeup is also very much on point tonight. While she kept her lips nude, the orange smokey eye gave her overall look a beautiful and summery pop of color, while her statement diamond earrings added just a little extra sparkle to her already shimmery look.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Believe it or not, Dion only made her initial Met Gala debut back in 2017, where she opted for a smaller headpiece, and big pockets as a part of her stunning and forgettable black and silver Versace gown.

"I really insisted that there was a pocket in the dress because I didn't know if I had to bring my [ID for them] to let me in," she told E! News on the red carpet. She also joked that she brought along some tissue, her drivers license, and passport just in case no one let her in. In fact, Dion loved this dress so much that she posted a throwback photo of the gown on her Instagram page, three days before the first Monday in May!

But back to tonight's look, the sleeves of the bodysuit gown are covered in a whopping 3,000 fringe strands of micro-cut glass bugle beads — and it also took that many hours to make, according to The New York Times.