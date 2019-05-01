The iconic Chaka Khan has long been known for two things: her legendary vocals and her larger-than-life hair. And now fans who have admired her voluminous tresses for the past four decades can finally embody the musical queen's trademark style with the new Chaka by Indique wig collection, which can be purchased online or in-person at any Indique boutique across the U.S.

"Chaka has always been my personal hair icon, and [for] other black women all over the world as well," Ericka Dotson, co-founder & creative director of Indique, tells Bustle. "She's the epitome of rock star, big hair, being confident, being sexy — all of those things."

The iKhanic Straight and iKhanic Curl wigs — the two pieces that currently make up the line — are reminiscent of the hairstyles the superstar wore in 1983 for the "Ain't Nobody" music video, as well as the visuals for the 1984 hit "I Feel For You" respectively. However, Khan surprisingly says neither of the wigs were inspired by any specific time in her career. "There were no moments," she shares with Bustle. "It was just me, just my life." And with the glamorous life the diva has led, it comes as no surprise that the quality of each unit is top-notch.

iKhanic Curl Wig $699 Indique Buy At Indique

For starters, both wigs are fully adjustable, and come with a natural-looking 4" by 4" lace closure, which makes flexible parting a breeze. But one thing I loved most about the wigs was just how versatile they are when it comes to styling. With each piece being made from 100% virgin human hair, the units can safely be dyed or styled using a blow dryer, flatiron, curling wand, or any other hot tool. The curly wig can be sprayed with water and air dried to create a more curl-defining look, or it can be brushed out or blow dried to create a beautiful, bold afro — all while remaining ultra soft, shiny, and bouncy.

Chaka by Indique

Chaka by Indique

As for the straight unit — which will be available to shop starting the week of May 6 — the first thing I admired was the low luster of the hair, which Khan's longtime hairstylist George R. Fuller tells Bustle was done intentionally. "This is a natural look for black women," he says. "When natural hair is blown-out, it's textured." That said, this is definitely a wig that's would work well to accommodate styles that pop on fluffy, stretched hair, like a twist- or braid-out, a flexi-rod set, or even a roller set. "We just realize how multi-beautiful we are," Khan adds. "And that's what we want to bring to the table."

These wigs are also a great option for anyone who may be transitioning from relaxed to natural hair, or are simply looking for a low-commitment protective style — especially since with the lace closure, zero leave-out is necessary.

Chaka by Indique

And lucky for us, Fuller shares that Chaka by Indique is just getting started. "There's so much more to come," he says, keeping mum on most of the details for now. But Khan does give away one promising hint, declaring, "Ponytails are back!"