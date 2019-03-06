On Tuesday March 5, the final collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel was shown at Paris Fashion Week. It was an emotional last show that secured Lagerfeld's legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time. From dresses with marabou detailing to checkered suits and matching hats, the clothing was, of course, divine. But what seemed to catch Instagram's attention most was the incredible Chanel pearl hair clip used by hairstylist Sam McKnight. Here's everything you need to know about the how this hair look is created, and how to get your hands on a Chanel-inspired pearl hair clip of your own.

Already predicated to be "2019's most Instagrammed accessory" by The Evening Standard Online, the pearl hair clip in question (which is simply the word 'Chanel' spelled out in pearls) was Instagrammed by anyone who's anyone in beauty, most notably Vogue Beauty Director Jessica Diner, who wrote alongside the picture in her post: "I don’t think anything could be more ‘me’ unless it were, well, me." I'm with you there, Jessica.

The hair clip was tucked neatly into the model's half-up, half-down style, which all models wore. Alongside a picture of the look he created, McKnight wrote:

"Sparkly hair slides, ribbons, brooches and camellias adorned the simple, clean healthy hair (here on @fransummers ) @chanelofficial today. A celebration of Karl and all things Chanel, in a magnificent mountain village, complete with snow. Hair half up half down, natural cool girl textures tied with ribbons. Huge love and respect goes to the wonderful team at Chanel for a very personal and emotional show today."

McKnight also used a number of other hair accessories designed by Chanel, including sparkling snow flakes and kitchy, bright designs.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you are hoping to recreate the look, you're in luck; the hairstylist has shared a step-by-step guide on how to get half-up, half-down, cool-girl hair. According to the Evening Standard, it reads as follows:

Using a tailcomb, place hair in a straight middle parting. Mist a little Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl into the hair for light texture. Spray each section with Modern Hairspray and if the hair is dry or frizzy apply L'Oréal TecniArt Liss Control into the ends. For super straight hair, take sections and wrap them around the barrel of a large curling tong. Take a section on both sides from the top of the ear directly straight up to the top of the head. Using your hands to smooth, pull back gently and tie with elastic into a small ponytail at back. Place hair accessories into the ponytail and grip in place. Finish with a light mist of Hair By Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray.

As for the hair accessory, unless you're coming into some serious £££ any time soon, and fancy waiting it out on a long list for the OG Chanel clip (I reckon this one will sell out in a split second), you may want to look elsewhere for a similar style. I've picked out a handful of pretty designs that are sure to make you feel all Chanel'd up.

Set of Two Faux Pearl-Embellished Hair Clips £22 Anthropologie If it's pearls specifically you're after, you can't get much better than these gorgeous old-school clips, which come in packs of two. Buy Now

5 x Pearl & Diamante Hair Slides £8 Accessorize Keep it understated and classy with these mixed-gem pins, which look great layered up as well as worn alone. Buy Now

GIRLS Hair Pins £60 Ashley Williams Another designer to nail worded hair clips recently is Ashley Williams, whose GIRLS pins are still available to buy now. Buy Now