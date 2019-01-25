Environmentally conscious brand Chantecaille have just previewed their Spring 2019 collection, and it's not only the beautiful product shades and formulas that are garnering attention. Chantecaille has always been known for its humanitarian work and environmental efforts, and their newest spring collection adheres to that mantra. The collection revolves around the polar bear and its habitat. Let's take a look at the products on offer, including the most amazing Chantecaille glitter lipsticks that are good for the environment.

The new collection is inspired by the glaciers of the North Pole. In June of 2018, Alex and Philippe Chantecaille travelled to the North Pole with the Perfect World Foundation, as can be seen on the brand's Instagram, for an education in global warming and to see the shrinking ice caps first hand. This experience encouraged the Chantecaille family to develop a range of products with the effects of global warming — particularly those that affect the ice caps and polar bears — in mind.

Fast forward to 2019, and the Spring 2019 collection has just been announced. Surely the most exciting launch of the line is the amazing limited-edition Lip Cristals, which come in three shades (Citrine, a luminous pale peach with subtle sheen; tourmaline, cool frosted pink with iridescent sparkle; and carnelian, a vibrant cherry red with shimmering warmth). The lipsticks are unlike anything you've ever seen, with a beautiful sparkling bullet and thematic polar bear packaging.

What's more, it's not just the look (and feel; these are super nourishing and smooth despite offering a glittery, metallic finish) that is impressive. The ethos behind this product is one that is sure to touch you. For every Lip Cristal bought, Chantecaille promise to plant a tree in the Attenborough Canopy in Kenya. So, with the purchase of this £42 lipstick, you'll be doing your bit to help in the fight against climate change. While it isn't the most affordable of lipsticks out there, it's totally worth it when you consider the good it can do.

But, even if you don't fancy one of the lipsticks, it's worth checking out the rest of the stunning collection and putting your money towards a brand that really cares about environmental change and using their profits to do good. I'm already eyeing up the Polar Ice Eye Palette, a nine-shade eyeshadow palette that contains pinks, purples, blues, bronzes, and champagnes to create any look imaginable. The packaging is unreal, too, with a crystalline compact that is sure to be the talk of the beauty town.

Also out in spring is a perfecting loose powder, which is "non-drying and ultrafine," according to Chantecaille's website. It also comes with a "luxe self-dispensing vegan brush." Plus, there will be three sheer nail shades in green-gold pearl, blue pearl and pink pearl. All are made with vegan ingredients. These will be followed by the de Gournay x Chantecaille collection, which includes a beautiful rose fragrance and a pretty compact that will make for the perfect Mother's Day gift, both packaged in gorgeous feminine designs.