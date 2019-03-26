On Tuesday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett, according to the actor's lawyers. Smollett had been arrested on disorderly conduct charges for an allegedly staged attack that he said was a hate crime.

"Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him," Smollett’s lawyers said in a statement. "Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th."

In a statement given to Bustle, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office called it an "appropriate resolution to the case." The statement said that Smollett forfeited his bond — he had paid $10,000, or 10 percent of the total $100,000, to be released in February — and noted his "volunteer service in the community."

"After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case," the statement from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office read.

According to CNN, Smollett was called into a Chicago courthouse on Tuesday morning for an emergency hearing. The Chicago Tribune reported that after the judge dropped charges, records of the case were sealed "for unclear reasons" and the case was expunged from Smollet's record.

"He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment," attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes's statement continued.

At a press conference, Holmes further criticized the Chicago Police Department specifically for how it handled the case — "going to the press" — and also said "things seemed to spiral out of control." Bustle reached out to CPD for comment.

Smollett also spoke to the media after leaving the court house. "I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vane," Smollett told reporters. "I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I've been accused of." He added that he would not want to bring "the movement" or his family "through the fire like this."

FOX, the channel that broadcasts the TV show Empire that Smollett stars in, declined to comment to Bustle:

Many of you have reached out regarding today’s developments in the Jussie Smollett case. As of this time, the studio and network have no comment. I will of course let you know if that changes.

The producers of the show had removed Smollett from the final two episodes of the season.

In his comments to reporters, Smollett added that he wants to "get back to work and move on with [his] life." That will depend on how FOX and others in the entertainment industry respond to the news.