If you've listened to mainstream radio in the past three years or so, you've probably listened to a song by pop star Charlie Puth. Like most young stars these days, Puth got his start through social media — specifically, by uploading videos of himself singing on YouTube. Puth's first single was immensely successful (the name is "See You Again" and you definitely heard it anywhere from 500 to 2,000 times during the year 2015). Since then, the rest has been history for the star. But I know what you're wondering: What about his hair? Well, he has it. And now it's blonde. Very, very blonde.

Puth has traditionally been a brunette, and is most well-known (well, hair-wise) when it comes to his eyebrow. Yes, just his left eyebrow. Puth has a scar on his eyebrow that makes it look like he's shaved a design into it. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Puth talked about the eyebrow that gets so much attention.

"‘It’s crazy because I have a scar on my right eyebrow, but people who don’t know me very well think that I just intentionally shave that part of it," Pauth said. "So now I see people on Twitter shaving that part of their eyebrow and saying, 'I’m a Puther for life!' and I’m like, 'Oh, goodness! I hope your mom doesn’t get mad at you.'"

Now, though, Puthers will probably be talking less about the singer-songwriter's eyebrow and more about his new hair because it is a very, very different look for the star.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Puth is basically a totally different person with his new, side-swept platinum style. The style seems very early '00s inspired, and is certainly an entirely new look for The Voice guest star. Only time will tell if Puthers will also die their hair platinum in solidarity. Rest assured, though, Puth's eyebrow is still his natural brunette shade.

Puth, as most celebrities do these days, debuted the new style on his Instagram. The photo of the new blonde 'do was posted with the caption, "I really like the show Billions." It's unclear if the caption is actually related to the new hair, but in any case... fans seem to feel passionately about the new look. While the reviews of the new hair color seem to be divided, all in all the new look is causing quite a reaction.

As US Weekly put it, "Whoa!" is right.

If you look at Puth's hairstyles in the past, you can tell that the singer likes to experiment with different cut and styles. Take this photo from November 2017 for instance, where he went for a sleek, combed-back look.

If you go further back to 2016, Puth was rocking a more curly, tousled style.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you go even further back all the way to 2015, the same year he released his first single, the look is even more different — super clean-cut and sleek.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, compare the basic, reserved 2015 Puth hair with the... less basic, less reserved 2018 hair.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The drastic color change is a lot and it's unclear of Puth will keep this hairstyle or switch back to his typical brunette look, but for now, it seems like the hair is sticking around for a bit. While not all Puthers seem to be on board with the look, it seems reasonable that the real fans will come around to it eventually. Some of them did once shave their own eyebrows, after all. And if they don't, well, I guess they'll just have to let Charlie live his Puth — er, truth.