A new filing from the Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney sought to admit Instagram images that could show that Charlottesville rally attack was premeditated, according to court documents released Friday. The motion filed by attorney Joseph Platania on Thursday sought to admit two Instagram posts from James Alex Fields, Jr., the 21-year-old man accused of driving his car into a crowd of counter-protesters and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

The first image is a May 12, 2017, Instagram direct message of a meme showing a photograph of a car driving through a group of people with the words "PROTEST, BUT I'M LATE FOR WORK!!" Fields allegedly captioned his message with the meme, "When I see protestors blocking," according to the filing. The second image in the filing is a public Instagram post of the same photograph from the direct message posted on May 16, 2017. "The posts and statement are relevant and probative of intent, motive and state of mind; their probative value is not substantially outweighed by the risk of unfair prejudice; and the posts are not too remote in time," Platania wrote in the filing.

Fields is accused of driving his car into the crowd of counter protesters just months later on August 12, 2017.

