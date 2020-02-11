Brandon Maxwell debuted his Fall 2020 collection as part of New York Fashion Week this past Saturday and the models walking down the runway got, perhaps, more encouragement and hype than they expected. That's because sitting front row were none other than Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback, two stars of Netflix’s new docuseries Cheer. Butler and Brumback not only brought their star power to the show, but also a fair amount of mat talk. And everyone was here for it.

Mat talk is, of course, the cheer team’s version of over-the-top encouragement, and they were happily dishing it out for the models who graced the catwalk, from Bella Hadid to James Turlington.

The show, which took place at New York’s iconic Natural History Museum, was an evening of cocktails, fashion, and food courtesy of Shake Shack. As always, Maxwell stood out among the fashion set as he cast a more diverse army of models than many other shows throughout the week. The collection itself gave off a distinct modern Americana vibe with tailored blazers, collared shirt dress-style gowns, knee-high leather boots, and more.

Showing everything from totally sheer gowns to cozy turtlenecks, Maxwell continued to solidify his place as one of the most exciting designers showing in New York.