Foodies across the globe celebrated the life of chef-turned-TV-star Anthony Bourdain on Friday. Bourdain died by suicide at age 61; he had been in France filming an upcoming episode of CNN's Parts Unknown. Other celebrity chefs remembered Bourdain on Twitter with heartfelt messages.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement released early Friday. "His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much."

Bourdain, who has been hailed as the culinary world's "original rock star" and "the Elvis of bad boy chefs," began his career as a line cook before moving his way up through the ranks to become an executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in New York City. But it was an article he penned for the New Yorker about the restaurant world's dark underbelly that really took his career to another level with a book deal and, later, a television career.

Bourdain's memoir, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, was met with high praise when released in 2000 and was quickly followed with a show — A Cook's Tour — on the Food Network. Bourdain later moved on to the Travel Channel where he hosted Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, a travel food show, and later, The Layover, in which he explored different cities over the course of a 24-to-48-hour layover. In 2013, Bourdain left the Travel Channel and began hosting Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on CNN. The show has run for 11 seasons.

Bourdain's fellow celebrity chefs have reacted to news of his death with grief:

Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay said he was "stunned and saddened" by Bourdain's death, crediting the chef with inspiring people "to explore cultures and cities through their food."

Nigella Lawson English chef and writer Nigella Lawson said she was "heartbroken" by news of Bourdain's death and would be taking a hiatus from social media as she processed the news.

Carla Hall Top Chef alum and co-host of ABC's The Chew, Carla Hall remembered Bourdain as "a beloved presence in the culinary community" in a brief statement tweeted Friday. She said she was "gutted" to hear the news of Bourdain's death. "You will be missed," she tweeted.

Jamie Oliver Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver admitted that he was "in total shock" after hearing of Bourdain's death. Oliver went on to say that Bourdain left behind "a massive foodie hole that simply can't be replaced." He credited Bourdain with breaking the mold and pushing culinary conversation.

Michael Symon Iron Chef and The Chew co-host Michael Symon was at a loss for words upon hearing of Bourdain's death. "In complete shock," he wrote on Twitter early Friday.

Antoni Porowski Chef Antoni Porowski, who serves as the resident food and wine expert on Netflix's Queer Eye revival, said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by Bourdain's death. "RIP to a father, partner, chef, writerm and incredibly talented man," Porowski tweeted.

Ming Tsai Celebrity chef Ming Tsai said Friday that Bourdain's death meant the loss of "an icon and incredible story teller."

Jet Tila Celebrity chef Jet Tila tweeted Friday that he had "no words, just sadness" in the wake of Bourdain's death.

Tom Colicchio Top Chef judge and Gramercy Tavern co-founder Tom Colicchio tweeted that Bourdain's "restless spirit" would likely "roam the earth in search of justice, truth, and a great bowl of noodles."

Adam Richman Self-taught food expert and former Man v. Food host Adam Richman appeared stunned by news of Bourdain's death, tweeting Friday, "Damn it, Tony. Why?"

Buddy Valastro Celebrity chef Buddy Valastro, who also stars in the reality television show Cake Boss, tweeted Friday that he was "gutted" to learn of Bourdain's death.

José Andrés Renown Spanish-American chef José Andrés tweeted a heartfelt message to Bourdain Friday. "You still had so many places to show us, whispering to our souls the great possibilities beyond what we could see with our own eyes," he wrote. "You will always travel with me."

Tyler Florence Food Network chef and television host Tyler Florence tweeted simply that he was "shattered" by news of Bourdain's death.