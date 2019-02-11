If you didn't know how talented Chloe x Halle are, they really need to be on your radar starting right now — especially after Chloe x Halle’s 2019 Grammys performance during the Donny Hathaway tribute. This duo's harmonious rendition of "Where Is The Love" truly showcased the grown-ish stars' talent. Chloe x Halle also recently performed the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl, so you really need to be paying attention to the talented siblings.

Chloe and Halle Bailey took the Grammys stage for the Hathaway tribute and performed the hit 1972 song by Hathaway and Roberta Flack. The performance didn't have backup dancers or any bells and whistles, because it didn't need any. It was just Chloe x Halle on stage, harmonizing to the music and showcasing their incredible vocals for the Grammys audience.

More to come...