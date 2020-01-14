Peter Weber's Bachelor season has only just begun, but that isn't stopping fans from speculating who could be next to sit upon the Bachelorette thrown. Normally, viewers would look to the latest round of Bachelor contestants for inspiration, however, during a recent interview with Us Weekly, Chris Harrison hinted Hannah Brown could be the Bachelorette again and that the search for the next rose distributor is already underway.

“Talks are going but we’ll see,” Harrison told the outlet at the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 12. “The debate goes on — the debate is always going on!” And while Harrison admitted that he doesn't have a preferred Bachelorette candidate in mind, he has mentioned that he would absolutely not be opposed to the idea of giving Hannah B. another shot at love.

“Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it,” Harrison revealed to Us Weekly in a separate interview at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour on Jan. 8. “I think the things that make us love her so much — and I’m included in that and adore her — is she is so open and honestly, she’s a train wreck. You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

Harrison isn't alone in that thought process. Bachelor alums such as Evan Bass have tweeted how much Hannah's numerous appearances on Peter's season of The Bachelor makes him want to see her be crowned the next Bachelorette once more. "This episode has proven nothing other than HANNAH B IS STILL OUR NEXT BACHELORETTE," Evan tweeted during Monday night's Bachelor episode on Jan. 13.

Peter and Hannah ended up parting ways during the episode, despite the fact that many fans were hoping to see Hannah join the season as one of Peter's contestants. They came very, very close to kissing during the sexually charged scene, yet nothing ultimately came of it. However, Hannah did admit that she regrets some of the decisions she made during her time as the Bachelorette. Could that suggest that she'd be game for a do-over if the opportunity presented itself?

For her part, Hannah appears to be taking everything in stride, even going so far as to live tweet her thoughts during both her Bachelor appearances.

That doesn't necessarily mean she'd be ready to give back into the reality dating world so soon, but given her recent stint on Dancing With the Stars and various appearances throughout the Bachelor franchise, she can't seem to stay away for very long. So she might as well hand out a few roses while she's at it.