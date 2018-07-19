This is one celebrity couple you need to be following and the proof is in this video of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky dancing to "Despacito." On Wednesday, the Avengers: Infinity War actor celebrated Pataky's birthday by sharing the sweetest Instagram video of the duo dancing in front of an amazing backdrop in Spain. The video shows Hemsworth swinging his wife around and continuously dipping her, as Pataky laughs and screams with joy over her husband's antics. If you weren't already aware, they are the cutest couple ever.

"Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should’ve given myself one too," Hemsworth hilariously wrote. "Happy Birthday love."

Based on the video, you can tell there is never a shortage of fun when they are together. Hemsworth is so serious about his salsa dancing, you can't help but laugh. Actually, he really isn't a bad dancer. He definitely has rhythm — and same with Pataky, who has the biggest smile on her face throughout the entire video.

They've been married for almost eight years now and the spark remains between the two. What is really wonderful about the couple is how much fun they have as a couple. It's so important to laugh and joke around, which Hemsworth and Pataky constantly do. Like she wrote on Wednesday next to an Instagram of them with kissy faces, "Best birthday ever, with all the people I love, especially this one, always making me laugh!"

If you can't laugh with the one you love most, then what's the point? On July 18, The Fate of the Furious star shared another video of she and Hemsworth tasting wine, and, yes, it's just as funny as them dancing. The Marvel star does a pretty impressive wine pouring trick, which you can check out below. He is seriously smooth. "Great team, not a drop spilled!!" she captioned the IG. "Got your back baby!"

Side note: The man standing to the left of Pataky, who is also laughing really hard at Hemsworth, sure looks an awful lot like Matt Damon, doesn't he? They've all hung out together before, so maybe there's a slight chance it could be the actor.

It seems like Hemsworth and Pataky have been together forever, especially since they are the parents of three adorable kids (6-year-old India Rose and 4-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha). But, really, they've only been romantically involved for seven years. The fact that they've lasted is surprising to Pataky, who credits how hard they love one another for keeping them united.

"We did everything very quickly — I don't know how we survived as a couple," she said in Vogue Australia's May issue. "We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."

She also admitted their "years together have been great," but they've faced many hardships, like couples do. "Every marriage has ups and downs — it’s constant work to be in a successful marriage and stay together forever," she said. "Chris’s parents have been together all their lives, and that’s such a beautiful thing, and their families are so close."

It sure seems like Hemsworth and Pataky are meant to be. The chemistry between them is on fire and they aren't afraid to be silly together. These are two elements that make a great relationship. If you scroll through their Instagrams, you'll see many more photos and videos of them having a blast. For example, on July 1, Hemsworth shared a picture of his 12 Strong costar (they play husband and wife in the film) putting her hand over his mouth, while they are both laughing.

"There comes a time in every relationship when only so much wisdom can be passed on, this was that moment, I had passed on so much knowledge to this vessel and her cup was full so she needed to quiet the beast for a moment and allow it to sink in," he captioned the image. "Your loss honey, but I’ll be here waiting when you need to hear my stories some more. Love u."

And that is the type of marriage they have — a fun one. They really are couple goals.