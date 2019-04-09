Avengers: Infinity War wrecked us all. Casual viewers, hardcore fans, and, of course, the Avengers themselves. The film left the team with half of their force turned to dust, which included quite a few close friends and loved ones. It's no wonder, then, that fans have a list of those they blame for the failed attempt to stop Thanos, leading Chris Hemsworth to defend Thor's Infinity War actions during a recent bit on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jimmy Kimmel's Avengers Week kicked off on Monday, April 8, with guests Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson, who all did a joint interview. In addition to that sit-down segment, a few more of the Avengers got together for a video segment presenting a children's book version of Infinity War. The book, 'Twas The Mad Titan Thanos, was read by Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Hemsworth, and Johansson, who all gathered to read a PG version of the last Avengers film in an effort to win back young fans.

Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, started things off, as a self-proclaimed "host," he named the segment the "Intellectual, dialectal, theater of the absurd," before the reading began.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

The book covered everything, from the attack on New York to Thanos' collection of Infinity Stones, but it was the recounting of Thor's final face-off with Thanos that really got under Hemsworth's skin. "I'll finish this, Thor excitedly said. Unfortunately Thor should have gone for the head," the book read. Fans will remember that Thor managed to strike Thanos with his new axe, Stormbreaker, in the chest, only to have Thanos say, "You should have gone for the head," and snap his fingers.

The cast was quick to chastise Thor. "Yeah. He blew it," Johansson deadpanned into the camera. Ruffalo was a little more blunt with his commentary, saying, "F*cking Thor," with a shake of his head. Renner later added this cautionary warning, "I mean they really should have just called me. Could have got this done real quick."

Hemsworth, however, came to the defense of his character. "At least I got close enough to him to actually go for something. Unlike the rest of the pathetic, little, useless [bleep] Avengers," he said. "They didn't even really put a scratch on him." He later noted that Star-Lord is really the one to blame for Thanos' success. After all, he let his emotions get in the way during a critical confrontation with Thanos, allowing the villain to keep his deadly Infinity Gauntlet.

Hemsworth actually might have a point. In an interview with Collider from December of 2018, Infinity War co-director Joe Russo admitted that Star-Lord was ultimately to blame for Thanos' victory over the Avengers. "That was the turning point of that scene," he said, referring to Star-Lord's fight with Thanos. "Again, these are flawed characters that make emotional choices, human choices [and] had Quill not done that, the movie might have ended right there."

Russo's comments coupled with Hemsworth's defense of Thor make a pretty good case for Star-Lord's guilt. Maybe it's time to stop blaming the God of Thunder for Infinity War.