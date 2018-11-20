It's been more than eight years since the last Sex and the City movie came out, but the HBO franchise still has plenty of fans who will be excited about the latest cast interaction. Recently, Chris Noth commented on Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram post, and it was pretty adorable. OK, so it doesn't really make up for no Sex and the City 3 in the foreseeable future, but at least it's a start.

The post in question came from Parker's account last week, when she shared a photo of herself on stage in Chicago, wearing a green dress and talking to an audience for the launch of the American Express Business Gold card.

She wrote:

"Sometimes you just feel like flying to Chicago to talk about business with #OriginsWithJAM for the launch of the new #AmexBusinessGold and then you fly back to New York City and you wake up and wonder if it was all a dream. Then you look in your wallet and you still just have a green card."

In the picture, she looks super into whatever she's talking about, and apparently, it was enough to catch the eye of one of her former costars, Mr. Big himself.

And as the Comments By Celebs Instagram pointed out, Noth commented in the way that Mr. Big totally would have if Instagram had existed at the same time Sex and the City did (and if Mr. Big was the kind of guy who used Instagram, which he probably wouldn't have been).

"Looking very good, kid," he said.

Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram

It was not lost on fans who saw the comment, recognizing that "kid" was one of the many nicknames that Mr. Big used for Carrie on SATC. Maybe Noth and his character were a lot more alike than anyone realized.

And speaking of Mr. Big? It sounds like his future would have taken a major turn if Sex and the City 3 had happened. According to what host James Andrew Miller said on the Origins podcast, Mr. Big was apparently supposed to die in the third movie (which may never happen at this point). Supposedly, that was part of the reason that Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha, decided to back out — because the movie focused more on Carrie's journey after losing Big than on the women themselves. Miller said:

"They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big's death than about the relationship between the four women."

But now that it seems like SATC 3 will never happen, Mr. Big lives on. And even if it seems like there will never be a new installment of Sex and the City, at least there are still exchanges between the cast like this one involving Parker and Noth. And in a way, that means that Carrie and Big live on... just as long as one of them is calling the other "kid."