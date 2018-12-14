There's officially a new Hollywood power couple in town. That's because Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are Instagram official, according to the Jurassic World star's lovely birthday tribute to his new girlfriend. His message for Schwarzenegger serves as the first time that they've commented on their newfound relationship.

On Dec. 13, Pratt took to Instagram to write a sweet message for Schwarzenegger's birthday. Not only does said message confirm the pair's relationship, but it also reveals the Avengers star's nickname for his significant other. He wrote, alongside a photo collage that features Schwarzenegger and Pratt in a variety of fun moments:

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.♥️🍾🎉🎂"

Things seem to be going really well for Pratt and "Chief," according to this latest Instagram post at least. This birthday tribute comes after plenty of speculation about the exact state of the pair's relationship, which was first reported on in late June, per Us Weekly. Shortly after they were spotted hanging out, the publication reported in July that the relationship was pretty "new" and that they were actually set up by Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver.

A source told Us Weekly, "Her mom set them up because they’re both active in the church.” The source continued to reveal that things were going well for the new couple, as they said, “They’re really into each other." They also said that Pratt has the approval of his girlfriend's family, which is, of course, so important, "Her family really likes him."

Things are so well for Pratt and Schwarzenegger that some sources have reported that there could be wedding bells in their future incredibly soon. According to People, the couple's friends wouldn't be surprised if they hear about an engagement sometime soon. A source claimed to the publication, in an article published in September:

"It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

While their friends reportedly wouldn't be surprised to hear that the couple's engaged, it might not be in the cards anytime soon after all, as far as Pratt is concerned. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, published on Dec. 12, the actor doesn't want to rush an engagement. At the moment, the two are in a "committed relationship" and are simply enjoying their time together.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether or not they get engaged anytime in the near future, it seems like things are definitely moving right along in their relationship. In addition to becoming Instagram official recently, Schwarzenegger also hit the town with Pratt, his ex-wife Anna Faris and her new boyfriend Michael Barrett on Halloween in order to go trick-or-treating with Pratt and Faris' son Jack, per TMZ.

So, with that major relationship step and their Instagram official status, it definitely sounds like everything is going well for the happy couple.