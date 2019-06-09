Every last detail of this wedding was perfect. On Saturday, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, and the location holds a special meaning for the couple. The ranch is located on the ocean in Santa Barbara, and is best known for the stunning views of the Pacific, open lawn, and Sycamore trees, as per People. Beyond the scenery, the venue has a special significance for the couple. John F. Kennedy honeymooned at the hotel with Jackie Onassis, and the resort even has a suite named after the couple. Kennedy was Schwarzenegger's great uncle, making the already magical setting even more meaningful.

On Sunday, Pratt shared a first wedding picture on Instagram, posing with Schwarzenegger on the venue's beautiful grounds. He included a special message for his new bride, writing:

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Schwarzenegger posted the same wedding picture on Instagram as well, and sharing a similar messages for fans. Friends and family reacted to the news on social media, sharing congratulatory messages in the comments. Patrick Schwarzenegger commented with a string of wedding emojis, while Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "This is the sweetest!!!! Congratulations you love birds. Wishing you a life of happiness." On Pratt's photo, John Krasinski commented, "All the best yo you both my man!", and Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Amazing! Congratulations!"

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are not the first celebrity couple to choose San Ysidro for their big day. The venue is a popular destination for celebrities hosting an intimate wedding ceremony and reception. Past stars who have used the ranch for their nuptials include Paltrow and Chris Martin in 2003, as well as Lily Aldridge and King of Leon singer Caleb Followill, as per People.

The couple was fortunate enough to be able to book the venue following a 2018 closure due to mudslides. In January of 2018, an avalanche of mud devastated nearly half of the resort's cottages, according to the The Los Angeles Times. Luckily, San Ysidro was able to reopen in March, giving Pratt and Schwarzenegger plenty of time to plan their ceremony and reception at the location.

The summer wedding is not a major surprise, as the couple hinted several times that the date was near. Schwarzenegger and Pratt announced their engagement in January, as per E! News. The Jurassic World actor revealed the proposal on Instagram, posting a photo with Schwarzenegger that showed off her engagement ring. Pratt wrote: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

While Pratt and Schwarzenegger are certainly not the first major stars to use the beautiful and secluded setting of San Ysidro for their wedding, the venue was especially meaningful for the couple. The nod to Schwarzenegger's family history was an extra special touch on what already seemed to be a perfect day,