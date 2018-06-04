It must be hard to buy for the world's most successful momager, Kris Jenner, right? Even so, her famous friends had no trouble finding her the perfect gift. Chrissy Teigen gave Kris Jenner a champagne vending machine, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star detailed on Instagram. And, yes, you read that right. Teigen, John Legend, along with their friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal, gave her a literal vending machine and plenty of champagne to go inside. Basically, the gift is what dreams are made of.

Jenner posted her thanks to her friends for the fabulous gift and wrote, "I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl."

Unbelievably, the vending machine itself wasn't the only part of her present. She also wrote that her friends had gifted her with an unlimited supply of champagne, "When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa @moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!!"

In addition to her post, she also showcased the machine in a video on her Instagram story. She told her followers that Moët champagne is the best and told her friends, "You're amazing!" for getting her such an awesome gift.

Jenner truly is #blessed and also, based on her post, "a little drunk" off of her stash already. Honestly, her friends win the award for the best present ever. No one else even comes close.

Jenner's been friends with this crew for some time now. And, notably, she's been spotted on Teigen's social media on more than one occasion. Most recently, the pair's friendship was on full display in April for the Lip Sync Battle co-host's baby shower.

But, this wasn't just any baby shower. Teigen's friends, including Kim Kardashian, threw her a surprise celebration, which she documented on Instagram on April 28. As it turns out, the event was held in Jenner's home. And she, of course, was the hostess with the mostest based on the model's caption for the photo, in which the two could be seen posing together. "thank you insanely generous @krisjenner for opening up your home and getting me every carrot cake in the city," she wrote.

That wasn't the only recent time that Teigen and Jenner were seen hanging out. They also got together in February to watch the Super Bowl together. However, it seems like they maybe had a little too much fun.

As People reported, Jenner had a bit of an accident at Teigen's house during their get-together. The cookbook author documented on her Snapchat that the momager lost her footing and face-planted into a couch. During her tumble, she apparently also fell into a short table, which broke.

Based on her snaps, though, and People's report, it appears that everyone was able to laugh off the incident. While the KUWTK star iced her hand, but still sported a smile, Teigen told her fans, as she panned to the table in question, "If anyone’s in the market for a slightly-used table, the Kris Jenner actually just fell into it." She also said, with a laugh, "It’s customized.”

Jenner got in on the joking, too, and proved that her humor was still intact following the accident. "Very extremely valuable right now. If anybody wants to make a bid on this, we’re willing to let it go.” It's good to see that the two friends were able to still have fun after she took a tumble.

It's clear that Jenner and Teigen are very good friends (with Legend, Atkin, and Rosenthal being friends of the reality star, as well, of course). So, it's no surprise that they'd want to spoil their friend with the most amazing gift ever. As they always say, what are friends for if they can't get you champagne vending machines?