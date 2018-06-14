Instead of posting a message celebrating the President's birthday, Chrissy Teigen shifted the spotlight in a powerful way. On Thursday, June 14, Teigen and John Legend shared a birthday message for Trump that supported immigrants, while also encouraging people to donate to the ACLU — something her and Legend's family did as well. She noted that each member of their family donated $72,000 to the organization, in honor of Trump turning 72.

In the note signed "With love, Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles," Teigen wrote:

"John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration. These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent. The ACLU is committed to defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families."

But that's not all the ACLU does, as Teigen noted: "In addition to fighting for immigrants' rights, they're advocating for reproductive rights, voting rights, criminal justice reform, LGBT rights, 1st amendment rights and holding the Trump administration accountable whenever possible." In short, the ACLU does good work, and they represent the rights of like, everyone.

The next part of Teigen's message took a decidedly more tongue-in-cheek tone — which, TBH, is a tone that she really excels at communicating — as she revealed the gifts that she and her family had gotten Trump for his birthday.

"The President celebrates his 72nd birthday today," Teigen wrote. "On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump's Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU." So, seeing as how there are four members of Teigen and Legend's immediate family, that means that the total sum of their "gifts" for Trump comes in at a cool $288,000. Happy birthday, indeed.

