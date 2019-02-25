When it comes to award shows, Chrissy Teigen always manages to steal the show. Whether she's tweeting her commentary, making GIF-worthy expressions in the audience, or killing it on the red carpet, chances are always high that she's who people will be talking about the next day, and she definitely made it happen at the 2019 Oscars. In fact, at Sunday night's Vanity Fair Oscars party, Teigen pushed Legend out of the way so she could have her red carpet moment, as pointed out by BuzzFeed, and the resulting photos couldn't possibly have been more perfect.

As per usual, Teigen and Legend both looked amazing when they took on the carpet together, and after attending so many events like this one as a couple, they obviously have their routine down. But this time, Teigen didn't seem like she wanted to share the spotlight at all. In photos that have surfaced from the red carpet, Teigen is very clearly making her husband get out of her way so that he's not in her photos, and being that this is not his first rodeo, he seems super happy to do it.

Teigen shared a photo of her moment on Twitter, writing, "honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference." She couldn't have crafted a more perfect caption for the photo, although her face truly says it all.

In the other pictures that have surfaced from the red carpet, Legend can be seen standing off to the side as Teigen shines and poses for photos. Just in case you needed yet another reason to love this couple, he looks at her with so much love, even though she literally just made him get out of the frame so she could pose by herself. If that isn't true love, what is?

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images (2)

Aside from her red carpet adventures, Teigen also documented her evening on Twitter, including a moment where she posted a video of herself stealing shrimp from Quincy Jones, which seemed like a very on-brand thing for Teigen to do. Best of all, she didn't seem to feel any sort of remorse about it whatsoever. All the more power to her.

She also shared that she didn't get home until 3:30 a.m. — the mark of a truly fun night — and Twitter asked her to complete a survey, which happens to all of us at the most inopportune times. You can always turn them down, but it sounds like Teigen took her duty seriously.

"3:30 am just got home, ready to go to bed but I’ve been selected for a twitter survey. work never stops man," she tweeted.

Unfortunately, by Monday morning, Teigen was feeling the after effects of partying so hard.

Hopefully, she'll be over her hangover sooner rather than later — they are the worst. But at least she had a really good night?

Seems like Teigen and Legend had a blast at the Oscars party... even if Teigen isn't the best about sharing the red carpet. It resulted in some pretty adorable photos, though, and isn't that what truly matters in the end?