True crime lovers will relate to Chrissy Teigen's latest predicament: running out of true crime docs to watch. Netflix is trying to find Chrissy Teigen a true crime documentary, because apparently, she can't get enough of the drama.

"True crime docs are not at all keeping up with my personal demand," Teigen tweeted on Tuesday. Netflix was quick to reply to Teigen's tweet, suggesting she watch Abducted in Plain Sight. Unfortunately, though, Teigen responded that she's already watched that documentary three times.

"If you like asking yourself 'what the f*ck?!?' and then slowly screaming it at progressively louder volumes, I highly recommend 'Abducted in Plain Sight,'" Netflix tweeted to the cookbook author. "I've already watched it three times. you need to put out 2 a day, at least," she was quick to tweet back.

Netflix didn't stop there, though. In a second tweet, the streaming giant recommended five more true crime options for Teigen. "Let me know what you think about Supermarket Heist (a criminal who targeted Tesco stores in the UK), Murder Mountain (about a town in California), Sour Grapes (wine fraud!), The Two Killings of Sam Cooke, and Nurses Who Kill (self explanatory)," Netflix responded to Teigen's second tweet.

Teigen didn't respond to that one, so it's not clear if Netflix found any documentaries that she hasn't already watched. The conversation does highlight a major frustration with streaming services like Netflix, though. Sometimes, things you've already watched still show up on the homepage of your account. And while rewatching certain favorites is great, that can be annoying when you're looking for something new.

Of course, most fans don't have the luxury of getting personal recommendations from Netflix on Twitter like Teigen. But some people did respond to Netflix's tweet, sharing that they also enjoyed The Two Killings of Sam Cooke and Sour Grapes. Another fan also recommended Netflix's series The Keepers, about a nun who was murdered in 1969. And if Teigen has already watched all of those series, well, she could always turn to American Vandal for a lighter take on the genre.

Netflix wasn't the only streaming service to hop into the replies, though. Amazon Prime Video suggested that Teigen watch Lorena when it hits the streaming service on Friday. Jordan Peele's documentary will tell the story of Lorena Bobbitt, who famously cut off her husband's penis in the '90s.

This isn't the first time the Lip Sync Battle host has voiced her love of true crime, either. Last year, Teigen asked her Twitter followers to recommend a true crime podcast for her. It looks like she can't get enough of the genre, in all of its formats. And Netflix actually jumped into that conversation, too, suggesting Teigen listen to its podcast "You Can't Make This Up."

Teigen's Twitter convo with Netflix this week probably won't be the last time her followers hear about her true crime fascination. And for anyone who hasn't apparently watched every crime documentary Netflix has to offer, the streaming service just gave fans a bunch more suggestions to add to their queue.