They're already well on their way to becoming new best friends, but now it seems as if that's not going to cut it. Next stop? In-laws. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chrissy Teigen responded to Kelly Clarkson wanting their kids to get married, and it sounds like Teigen is totally on-board. No surprise there, though. She and Clarkson are like two peas in a pod these days.

Now, is it, perhaps, just a *tad* too early to start picking out floral arrangements and china patterns? Ah, yes. The bride and groom-to-be are barely even 3 years old. That being said, it's never too early to lock down a venue. Just kidding. It's definitely way, way too early for any and all wedding-planning to go down right now.

On May 7, Clarkson confessed to ET, "My little boy [Remington], I told Chrissy, I want to marry Luna. They would make the most beautiful babies," she added. "I'm like, 'What would that baby look like?' They probably think I'm weird. Definitely they probably think I'm weird."

As it turns out, Teigen does *not* think that Clarkson is weird for wanting their kids to get hitched. Maybe she thinks that she's weird for other reasons — weird in a good way, obviously — but not for wanting her son to marry Luna.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When asked about Clarkson's plans for their kids by ET on May 14, Teigen glowingly gushed,

"She has the most incredible family. Our kids and her kids hang out backstage at The Voice, and River [Clarkson's 4-year-old daughter] is just such a little ... she, like, runs my daughter. She's like, 'Here's what you need to do.' She's, like, taken over backstage because she's been there longer, and it's adorable to see."

OK, that's pretty cute and sweet or whatever, but what about the wedding? When ET's Ben Aaron prompted Teigen to "imagine John [Legend] and Kelly Clarkson singing" at the nuptials, the mogul momma replied, "I'd be thrilled. I'd be thrilled."

Same, Chrissy. Same. Although, do you think they would both perform at the actual wedding ceremony? Or maybe like, one would perform during the wedding, and the other would sing at the reception. Or maybe they'd both sing at the reception and do like, a monster medley duet of their greatest hits. OK, this is getting out of hand.

Regardless of whether or not Luna and Remington are meant to be, it sounds like they're having a blast being friends for now. "I think it's fun to have other kids that kinda grow up in an environment ... it's not normal," Clarkson told ET of having her kids on the set of The Voice. "You know, it's not like an everyday scenario, like how we all grew up. So I like that they at least get people to hang out with every once in a while."

Yeah, that makes sense. It's nice that River, Remington, and Luna are all around the same age and sharing the same experience. As for what the future will hold for Clarkson and Teigen's kids? Fans will just have to wait — like, 15 years at least — and see.