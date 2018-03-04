It's a boy! Okay, this wasn't a secret, but on Saturday Chrissy Teigen shared the first ultrasound of her son. The picture gives a tiny glimpse of the baby boy's face, and her caption is so cute. Posting the ultasound on Twitter, Teigen wrote: "hello I'm a bebe boy kinda". The pic itself is a bit fuzzy, since it's an ultrasound. The baby is due in June. Fans were loving the post online - some sent congratulations and well-wishes, and lots others made silly jokes about the fuzzy picture. Other mothers-to-be even shared their own ultrasound pictures, and most were just as blurry, but had equally silly captions.

The cookbook mogul and model announced that she is expecting her second child with John Legend in November. The couple has a daughter Luna Simone, born in April of 2016, and the one-year old helped her mother make the big announcement last year. In an Instagram video, Teigen pointed to her abdomen and asked Luna what's in there, and Luna replied "baby!" Teigen gave the video a funny caption as well, writing: "It's John's!"

The couple officially revealed the baby's gender to fans in January, when Teigen posted picture of her red-carpet look for the Grammy Awards and captioned it "mama and her baby boy". The picture from the ultrasound on Saturday is the first the family has shared with fans, and if it looks different from sonograms you've seen in the past, that's because it was likely taken with special 3D ultrasound technology.

The Grammy Awards might have been the first time some fans learned Teigen and Legend were expecting a boy, but it actually wasn't a big reveal. Teigen is open about her experience using IVF, and last year she wrote online that the couple's next baby would be a boy because the only embryo left was male. This means the couple knew the baby would be a boy at conception, and both parents seem excited about having a son. When asked about future children at the Screen Actor Guild Awards last year by Entertainment Tonight, Teigen was already looking forward to having a son. "Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure," she said on the red carpet.

On Twitter, fans took the opportunity to respond to the post by offering congrats for the star and wishing her a healthy pregnancy. Other fans had some funny comments, noting the baby already seemed to be showing lots of personality and joking about the photo's, uh, less than HD quality.

This fan used the "you're doing amazing sweetie" meme to encourage both mom and future baby.

This fan noted that Teigen's future-son already seemed to be showing a lot of personality.

Many fans, like this Twitter user, thought the ultrasound pic and caption were super adorable.

When one fan jokingly asked the star what recipe it was, another shared the secret ingredients and instructions.

Of course, just because Teigen has known the that the baby is a boy for a few months, that doesn't mean either parent has a name picked out. In an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres show in February, Teigen admitted the couple was having trouble choosing. "Boy names are really tough,” Teigen told the talk show host. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.” Ellen, of course, had some funny suggestions, including "Lunar" (you know, like Luna), or "Urban Legend." Teigen also joked that she was thinking of naming the baby Richard, aka "Dick Legend".

Teigen has a bit of time to pick out the future baby's name, as in the same interview with Ellen, she revealed her June due date. It's going to be hard to wait for those adorable baby pics and more baby deets. In the meantime, though, she's sharing plenty of updates from the pregnancy with fans on social media, which have been both adorable and funny.