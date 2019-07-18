Chrissy Teigen loves a good hair shakeup, whether that means changing the color or playing with the length. It seems that the model-turned-entrepreneur has done both this week, when Chrissy Teigen debuted blonde hair on Instagram Stories. Teigen took her trademark light brown and sandy blonde hair and transformed it into a light, summery blonde. Her length has also changed from her shoulder-length blunt chop to back-skimming tresses.

"Went a little blonder for the remainder of summer," Teigen shared on Instagram Stories. "Thank you Tracy and Priscilla, my hair gods." The hair experts that Teigen called out in her video were Priscilla Valles, who does celebrity extensions in Beverley Hills, and Tracey Cunningham who is famous for her color skills. Valles is the mastermind behind the waist-length extensions of Kylie Jenner, and has also done shorter-length looks like transforming Hailey Baldwin's bob into a shoulder-length shag. Cunningham, on the other hand, is one of the top colorists in Hollywood, with clients from JLo to Drew Barrymore. Most recently, Cunningham did Khloe Kardashian's blonde hair color for her KoKo Kollection with Kylie Cosmetics.

Seeing how Teigen went from shoulder length hair to back-skimming tresses, the new color uses hair extensions. Later Teigen went to a press event with her shorter hair, confirming that theory.

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

The shorter length also sports the same light blonde hue, giving Teigen the option to wear her summer-ready locks either short or long.

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

In another Instagram Story video, Teigen showed that the underside of her hair was still light brown, like her previous color. That way her hair isn't an all-over blonde, but a soft mix of brown and golden shades.

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Teigen is not one to keep her hair color the same for too long. She constantly switches up the length, moving from mermaid-like waist-length hair, to rocking a lob. She also frequently moves between blonde, caramel, and brown highlights. On July 9, Teigen had long locks with a caramel-blonde ombre. Her roots were dark brown to add a strong contrast to the look.

Over the July Fourth weekend, Teigen had a bronzed-brown hair color, and left her hair in natural waves. As you can see, the bright blonde update is a major contrast from what the model wore just two weeks prior.

In early June, Teigen had more of a caramel-toned shade. Teigen had her dark brown base color, and then had different shades of light brown, dark blonde, and caramel weaved in to add dimension.

In the beginning of March, Teigen played with another blonde look. Her shade was more golden and appeared to have less brown underneath. Her roots were still styled in her trademark ombre look.

If you go even further back, all the way to Sept. 2018, Teigen also briefly had a darker brown color with light caramel highlights. While she has switched up her hair every couple of months, it seems like this year Teigen favored being a brunette more.

While there is no telling how long this light blonde hair will last, one thing is for sure. The bright blonde highlights are definitely summer-ready.