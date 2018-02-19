It's been so much fun seeing Chrissy Teigen's journey into motherhood with her first baby, Luna, and now, fans get to see it happen all over again since she's expecting another. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Teigen opened up about her second baby's name, and so far, it sounds like baby number two remains nameless. Oh, and she spilled all kinds of details about Luna's little brother that are enough to get anyone even more pumped about this baby.

Somehow, Ellen DeGeneres always manages to get celebrities to talk about what their fans wants to know most, and she definitely pulled through this time. Not only did Teigen reveal that her baby is due in June — which is just a few months away — but she also admitted that she and husband John Legend are having a really hard time deciding what they want to call their son.

"Boy names are really tough and I don’t think he will even have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name,” Teigen said.

To be fair, this totally makes sense — Luna was such a perfect name for their daughter, and it continues to fit her so well the older she gets. That's going to be a tough act to follow.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

And speaking of Luna, there was actually a meaning behind choosing that name, other than the fact that it was one Teigen liked. As it turns out, all things space have always been a passion for Teigen, and something special happened the night Luna was born. She said:

“There was a blood moon happening. It was a really beautiful night. Really big, red moon and just gorgeous, I have this love for space and I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp when I was a youngster. And so I thought Luna was just perfect and she’s kind of the perfect Luna.”

When it comes to this baby, though, they're drawing a blank. DeGeneres and Teigen joked about naming the baby Urban Legend or Dick Legend — even though, technically the baby's last name would be Stephens, since that's Legend's real last name — and the one thing that she knows for sure is that this baby is not going to be named after his father, by his father's request. Apparently, that's just not something Legend wants to put on his future son.

"Everyone's like, why don't you do the JJ thing — John junior — but his ego is just like, 'Oh, I don't want him to feel like he has to live up to that,'" Teigen said. "I was like, 'Wow, you are a jerk.' I was like, 'Oh, sorry, heaven forbid he do what you do. So incredible.'"

All jokes about Legend's ego aside, though, it does make sense. No matter how funny it is that he pointed that out, it would probably come with at least a little pressure, being named after your Grammy winning musician father. At least this way, their son can 100 percent have his own identity... if they ever figure out what they want to name him, anyway.

No matter what his name is, it's pretty obvious that Teigen and Legend's second child is going to be so loved — and Luna is clearly going to be the best big sister ever. It's going to be so exciting seeing photos of him (and the siblings together) after he's born in June. And now, with all the suspense around his name, that little detail will be just as highly anticipated, too.