It worked, you guys. It actually worked. All of that preparation, determination, and pain-staking laminating wasn't all for naught. Chrissy Teigen's restaurant for Luna is officially open for business, according to a video the star recently posted on Twitter, and it seems as if the menu is toddler-approved. Not only that, but Luna has been enjoying the service so much that she's been tipping the staff well over 20 percent.

In the clip she posted on Dec. 22, Teigen can be heard telling her daughter, "Okay Luna, that'll be three dollars." The 2-year-old then takes out her stack of cash — laminated cash, because of course it is — and leaves four dollar bills on top of the table.

"Well that's four," Teigen points out. "You can take one back." Luna declines, though, and slides the money to her mom. "Is that a tip?" the star asks. "Yeah," the little girl confirms before settling into her seat to eat her food.

"It’s working!!!!," Teigen captioned the adorable video. "She now eats all her food when she orders from the menu and pays for it," followed by the laughing-so-hard-you're-crying emoji. "Yes I laminated 5 dollars," she added in a separate tweet shortly thereafter.

A few days prior to the restaurant's grand opening, Teigen confessed that she'd been having a tough time getting Luna to eat. "I always came from the mindset of 'eat what we serve or go to bed hungry,'" she wrote on Twitter. "But I'm officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks.... any ideas welcome!!"

Later that same day, Teigen announced that she'd come up with a possible solution. "I'm spending my days making a menu," the star tweeted, "cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME...I just love projects."

Teigen poked fun at herself in a follow-up tweet, writing "a binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn't realize how insane this was til I started typing it." Yeah, but it's insane in like, the best way possible.

Fans then got to see the fruits of Teigen's labor in a video that previewed the toddler's new, laminated menu. Among the many options for Luna to choose from were Cereal with Bananas (simply described as "Cereal with bananas"), Crispy Fish Sticks ("Rectangular crispy fish sticks with your choice of dip-dip"), and Ham and Cheese "Lunables" ("Ham and cheese sandwiched between two buttery crackers").

Each item on the menu included a dollar amount that ranged between three and five dollars. Now that's a deal right there. Very competitive prices. Well worth every penny, considering the fact that everything is personally prepared by a celebrity chef.

Teigen's menu for Luna was definitely a success. It got the toddler excited about eating and taught her about how the world works. Perhaps one day Teigen will end up expanding the menu to include things like desserts, sides, and/or mock-tails? The possibilities are endless.