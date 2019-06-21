Chrissy Teigen never fails to share the absolute cutest videos of her growing family. Most recently, as Us Weekly noted, she even posted a clip featuring her son's latest milestone. On June 20, Chrissy Teigen posted a video of Miles saying his first word, and shows that the tot is just like his dad, John Legend.

In the video, which Teigen posted on Instagram, Miles could be seen chatting with his grandmother, Vilailuck Teigen, about some of the people that he loves. Throughout the clip, Miles makes good use of his first word, "yeah," as his grandma asks him whether he loves various members of his family (including mommy, Luna, and dada). Every time she asks whether he loves one of his family members, Miles enthusiastically replies with "yeah!"

This isn't the first time that Teigen has taken to Instagram to share a lovely update about the youngest member of her family. On May 13, shortly before Miles' first birthday, the Lip Sync Battle co-host shared a video of her son trying to say the word, "mama," while flashing that adorable smile. Just based on Teigen's many Instagram posts, you can clearly tell that the tot has such a bubbly personality. And it's that exact positive nature that shows you just how much he's like his dad.

During his appearance on Ryan Seacrest's radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, back in February, Legend related that he and his son have more than their looks in common. “He has my personality too as far as I can tell,” he said, "He’s very mellow; he smiles a lot; he’s like super easy going; almost never cries — he’s daddy.”

Teigen had something similar to say back in October 2018 during an interview with E! News. She told the publication that her son takes after the "All of Me" singer, saying, "Miles is so reserved—he's just John. He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball." That's definitely apparent based on Miles' bright social media presence.

The mom of two continued to say that it's a different story when it comes to her daughter, Luna, who just so happens to be a lot like her mom. Teigen told E! News,

"He loves the quiet moments. He loves story time, but Luna was just such a bull. From the moment she came out, you just knew she was going to be such a Luna—just a nutcase. He's not really into anything. He loves sleeping and milk."

Additionally, in August 2017, the cookbook author revealed to Us Weekly that her daughter really takes after her (as if there was ever any doubt), saying, "She's sassy. We team up against John. He likes that she's a strong, young girl. She's also very sweet and caring." Given this information, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that Luna's first word was the more sassy, "no," as Teigen said in the comments section of her recent Instagram post. As she continued to point out, "They're exactly us."

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

It goes without saying, but it's so cute to see all of these twinning moments from the famous family. So, just in case you were wondering whether the Teigen-Legend crew was one of the most adorable around, the answer would be a resounding, "yeah!"