Ask any baker and they will tell you banana bread is a recipe you must know how to create in the kitchen. When you combine some flour, eggs, a leavener, and perfectly ripe (but not too ripe) bananas, you create a naturally sweet, fruity bread worthy of the breakfast table. If you're plugged into Twitter, though, banana bread is something completely different: Chrissy Teigen's quest for the quintessential banana bread ingredient. Last year, Teigen took to Twitter in search of bananas for recipe testing. Now, you can taste the fruits of her labor with Chrissy Teigen's banana bread recipe, which is officially public for mortal eyes.

In September 2017, model-television host-author-outspoken Twitter celebrity Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to ask her millions of followers for help procuring enough bananas for three batches. If you've ever made banana bread, this will make sense to you. Bananas for banana bread need to be at least five days riper than when you first buy them in the store. So she couldn't just send her assistant to the market, as she needed something you can't buy just anywhere: the perfect baking banana.

In exchange for the fruit, she offered a signed copy of her cookbook Cravings, a Becca eyeshadow palette, and a pair of husband John legend's underwear. Whether that last item was *actually* handed over is unclear, but he was all for it.

Anyway, if it was not already clear, Chrissy Teigen put in WORK to craft the ultimate banana bread recipe. Teigen told USA Today, "[P]erfecting this single recipe took me nearly a year. That’s why I needed so many damn bananas." But, since she put in the hard work, you don't have to spend much longer than an hour baking bread. Her recipe looks pretty similar to what you might expect from a banana bread recipe, but there is one unexpected ingredient: shredded coconut! (You can take a look at the full recipe on USA Today's website, here.)

Teigen embarked on perfecting a recipe for banana bread for use in her newest cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More. It is the second book in the Cravings series; the first book was published in 2016.

But cookbooks are hardly the only kitchen item Teigen has helped create. It was recently announced the famous foodie has partnered with Target to release the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection. The line of kitchen tools and accessories features items Teigen uses in her own kitchen — everything from Dutch ovens to glassware, to cutlery and serve ware. The collection includes a total of forty items to that range in price from for dollars to $140 for a 12-piece cookware set.

So, if you are like oh so many internet lurkers lusting after Teigen's life, now you can channel the icon in the most important way: through her kitchen. Next time you want to create something sweet and special (with a hint of Twitter viral quality added to the mix), whip up some of Chrissy Teigen's legendary banana bread. While you're at Target getting bananas (a few days before you're actually going to bake, naturally), check out her kitchenware line or snag a Target-exclusive version of Teigen's newest cookbook. Maybe something you make will go viral, too.