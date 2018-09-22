Less than a week after she spoke publicly for the first time about her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, The New York Times reported. However, Ford — who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both high school students back in the 1980s — has asked for more time to negotiate specific details of her appearance before the committee.

Lawyers for Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Saturday that Ford "accepts the Committee's request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct next week," according to CNN. But Ford's lawyers did not include a specific date or time for Ford's testimony in their message; instead, they requested another meeting to "continue our negotiations." They also criticized "the leaks and the bullying" that Ford reportedly faced while deciding whether or not to testify.

More to come...