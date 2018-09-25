On Tuesday, Chairman Chuck Grassley confirmed that Christine Blasey Ford will be questioned by outside counsel when she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. This news comes after a public request by Ford's lawyers that the SJC not take this approach, lest it turn the hearing into a "circus." Regardless, the decision has been made: both Brett Kavanaugh and Ford will be questioned by an externally hired lawyer, the identity of whom is still unknown.

This decision is one of many controversial moments that have occurred after two women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. As of now, Ford is the only woman scheduled to testify before the SJC with her claim. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all of the sexual misconduct claims laid against him. In a Fox News interview on Monday night, he said,

The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise. I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.

In a letter to Grassley on Monday, Michael Bromwich, one of Ford's lawyers, argued that the hiring "of an unnamed 'experienced' lawyer" could turn the hearing into a "circus." He warned, "This is not a criminal trial for which the involvement of an experienced sex crimes prosecutor would be appropriate. Neither Dr. Blasey Ford nor Judge Kavanaugh is on trial. The goal should be to develop the relevant facts, not try a case."

