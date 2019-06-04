In what has become a startling pattern, Chynal Lindsey is the third transgender woman killed in Dallas in the last seven months, The Washington Post reports. Local law enforcement authorities have reportedly asked the FBI to help investigate why the murders keep happening.

"We know this is the second individual who is transgender who is deceased in our community and we are concerned," Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said on Monday, CBS News reports. “We are actively and aggressively investigating this case, and we have reached out to our federal partners to assist in these efforts.”

Lindsey's body was reportedly found floating in a northeastern Dallas lake. Law enforcement rushed to retrieve her from the water, per the Post. Lindsey is the second transgender woman to be murdered in Dallas in the last two weeks, according to CBS News.

Hall declined to say whether she believed the murders were connected, per CBS News. However, Dallas Police Major Vincent Weddington said that the two previous murders, plus an additional stabbing attack against a transgender woman in April, appeared to have "similarities," CBS News reports.

"That's our goal, to provide safety for each and every member of the community," Hall said, per CNN. "We're working together to make sure that you can feel safe in the community."

Although conclusions aren't always drawn so quickly, police said almost immediately that Lindsey "died of obvious homicidal violence," NBCDFW, a local NBC affiliate, reports. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Back in October, a transgender woman named Brittany White was found dead in a car in southeastern Dallas. She was fatally shot, NBCDFW reports. In May, a transgender woman named Muhlaysia Booker was found dead, also having suffered gunshot wounds.

In April, another transgender woman was the victim of a stabbing attack. She survived, but NBCDFW notes that the attack took place close to where Booker's body was found. All of the victims were Black transgender women.

Violent attacks against the transgender community persist outside of Dallas, as well. Advocate reports that Lindsey is the eighth Black transgender woman to be murder in the United States this year.

The FBI confirmed in a statement that it is working with the Dallas Police department, CBS DFW, a local CBS affiliate reports:

"The FBI is committed to investigating all federal crimes and providing assistance to our local partners when asked," the agency said, per CBS DFW. "We will continue to work with the Dallas Police Department as well as all our community partners to address any concerns. If in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal civil rights violation, the FBI is prepared to assist."

During a press conference, Dallas police gave speaking time to a transgender woman named Jazmine, who, per CBS DFW, did not provide her last name.

"I’m human," she said. "In the flesh. Like y’all. I’m just asking you to respect me and don’t bother me in my everyday life if I’m not messing with you or doing anything."