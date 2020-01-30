Ciara just took the pregnancy reveal to a whole new badass level. On Thursday, Jan. 30, Ciara announced she's pregnant with her third child on Twitter and Instagram. Rather than posting a sweet and mushy message, the singer got straight to the point by sharing an image that's puts her baby bump on stunning display. (Seriously, the picture could totally double as her next album cover — it's that good.)

The singer simply captioned the image, "Number 3." In the photo, taken by her husband Russell Wilson, Ciara is posing on top of rocks in a swimsuit, proudly showing off her baby bump. The musician and the professional football player are already proud parents to 2-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and 5-year-old son Future Zahir (who is from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future).

Wilson also announced he's going to be a father again on Thursday, though he chose to post a very different photo to share the news. The NFL star posted a selfie on Twitter, seemingly taken during their impromptu pregnancy announcement photoshoot. The selfie is mostly a portrait of Wilson, but you can see a blurry Ciara with her baby bump standing on the rocks in the background behind him. Sorry, Wilson, even though the "Level Up" artist is out of focus, all eyes are still on her.

According to the location tags they shared on Instagram alongside the same pictures they tweeted, the couple is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos. The islands certainly make a great photo-op for a pregnancy announcement.

As Vogue Arabia's February 2019 cover star, Ciara recently opened up about motherhood. "Being a mother of two made me feel even more confident, inspired, and fearless," she told the publication. Now that she's expecting her third child, there's no doubt Ciara is going to be even more creative and successful as a musician and a mother. As for Wilson, well, he's probably going to brush up on his photography skills, with his wife and three little children as his subjects.