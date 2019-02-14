These two — so supportive, so sweet, so very much in love. On Feb. 13, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated Valentine's Day via Instagram, as People reported, and their messages to one another are a true testament to the strength and solidarity of their marriage. They've definitely gushed about each other on social media before, but their latest posts felt particularly special.

On the day before Valentine's Day, Ciara kicked off her and Wilson's holiday love-fest — while also referencing her new single, "Greatest Love" — with a heartfelt video message to her husband on Instagram. Ciara had asked fans to share their greatest loves via the social media platform late last week, and began her pre-V-Day clip for Wilson by saying, "So, it’s only right that I join you all and shout out my greatest love too."

The singer continued,

"Bae, I just wanted to tell you I love you so much. I love how you are always there for me, how if my wig is tilted sideways, you’re gonna help me tilt it right back. You always got my back, you’re always there when I call. You are the best partner in life I could ever hope for. I’ll ride for you, I’d die for you, I love you so much. Happy Valentine’s Day!"

Wilson had some equally kind words for his wife of nearly three years, and shared them with the world in an Instagram video post of his own. Shortly after Ciara's went up, the Seattle Seahawks player laid his "reasons why you are my #GreatestLove," as he wrote in the caption.

"So, I see there's a cool challenge going around where people are hashtagging "GreatestLove" and who their greatest love is," he began. “Baby, you’re my greatest love for several reasons," he continued. "First of all, you inspire me. The way that you care for others, the way that you make the world a better place. How dedicated you are to being great truly inspires me."

Wilson then went on to explain that he loved Ciara for being a great mother and for making him a better man. "And finally, you’re the sexiest woman on the planet," he said. "You’re bad to the bone and I’m glad to be your husband and take care of you and provide for you. And yes, I will fix your wig, and yes, I will do whatever you say. I love you. You are my greatest love."

As if that weren't enough, the couple then dedicated posts to one another on actual Valentine's Day, too. Ciara posted a series of videos and photos via Instagram — soundtracked by "Greatest Love," naturally — while Wilson kept it simple with a single pic of him and his lady snuggling together in bed.

OK, so, all of these lovey-dovey shoutouts might be a *little* over-the-top for some people, but isn't it nice to see them so happy? And sure, they're totally tied to promoting Ciara's new song — but there's no way Wilson would agree to such public displays of emotion if he didn't mean what he was saying, right?

Anyway, 'tis the season for romance or whatever, and these two sure do have it in droves. Happy Valentine's Day to everyone out there — and remember that your #GreatestLove can always be yourself.