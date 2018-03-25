Claire Foy's Response To 'The Crown' Pay Controversy Stands By The Fan Reaction
Earlier this month, news broke that Claire Foy was paid less than male co-star Matt Smith for her star-turn in the popular Netflix series The Crown and it stirred a significant amount of backlash online. In a March 24 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Claire Foy responded to The Crown pay controversy. She told the publication that she understood the reaction, but felt that the involuntarily put her and Smith in the spotlight.
"I’m surprised because I’m at the center of it, and anything that I’m at the center of like that is very very odd, and feels very very out of ordinary," Foy told EW.
She continued:
Bustle reached out to Netflix for comment regarding Foy's comments, but did not hear back at time of publication.
Left Bank issued the following statement to Bustle, when asked about Foy's comments:
Foy's portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth II was celebrated by both fans and critics. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe award and an Emmy nomination, and many reviews agreed that her nuanced portrait of the Queen made the show successful. Season 2 was Foy's finale season as Queen Elizabeth and next season, actor Olivia Colman will take over the role in The Crown.
In a panel at the INTV Conference in March, the producers acknowledged the pay discrepancy and attributed Smith's pay to his fame from starring as the eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, according to Variety. “Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” Mackie said during the panel, according to Variety.
On Sunday, March 25, actor Jared Harris, who played King George VI in the first season, told Digital Spy that he was unsatisfied with the production company's response. "I think it’s an embarrassment for Left Bank Pictures," Harris said in the interview. "It’s got nothing to do with Matt Smith. It’s probably nothing to do with Netflix either."
He continued:
Despite the controversy, Foy told EW that she was excited to watch the next season of The Crown, which will star Colman as Queen Elizabeth. “I’ll be asking to see it earlier than it’s available,” Foy told the publication. “I can’t wait to see it. I think Olivia Colman’s amazing.”
It's frustrating that even in the key television roles, women are paid less as performers, but hopefully this will change that going forward.