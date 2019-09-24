Working in beauty, with so many different new products and brands launching, you can become a little immune to all the excitement. Over the years, I have been lucky enough to get to try a lot of them — and for this reason, these days it takes quite a lot to get me genuinely excited and impressed. But the other day, I found out that Japanese brand Clé de Peau Beauté are finally launching over here. And, to me, this means one thing: the cult Clé de Peau concealer is coming to the UK.

The Clé de Peau concealer is like a magical unicorn in British beauty; you hear so much about it, but never really get to see it or get your hands on it. It's the worst kept secret in make up, seeing as so many people rave about it, and up until now, it's only been available over in Asia and in the U.S.

A couple of months ago, I discovered that the elusive brand is finally bringing its goods over to our shores, and will launch in Harrods' Beauty Hall on at the end of September 2019. Not only will Clé de Peau Beauté have an amazing counter that mimics the one in Tokyo, it will also have a treatment space where you can get facials and the like.

The real star of the show, as mentioned, is the brand's bestselling Radiant Concealer, which comes in a stick form and is ultra creamy, easy to blend, and brilliant at covering dark circles and other problem areas.

The concealer, which also has an SPF 25 (rare for a concealing product), is beloved by beauty editors and make up artists all over the world, and has garnered rave reviews on websites such as Makeup Alley for its soft touch, illuminating nature, and lightweight yet high coverage. "Hands down the best concealer I’ve ever bought. It’s creamy with good coverage, but doesn’t cake. Definitely an expensive product but worth it," wrote one reviewer, giving it five out of five stars.

Before you get toooo excited and rush down to Harrods, I do have to inform you that this iconic product doesn't exactly come cheap. At £54, it's a serious investment, but if you're massively into beauty or will do anything for a concealer that finally gets rid of bad dark under-eye circles, it's worth forking out the money to try it at least once. Reviews suggest that this is a long-lasting product, despite looking small in the packaging.

If you're interested in Clé de Peau Beauté on the whole, there are some seriously amazing products, but, again, prices are far from cheap. This is one of the most luxurious brands in beauty, with foundations sold for over £200, and skincare around the £100 mark. There are some slightly more affordable picks, however, such as the incredible primer that costs £55, and a lip perfecter that adapts to the natural pH of your lips, at £40. I better start saving...