I loved my wedding, but wedding planning stressed me out to the point that I was unable to sleep. If you've planned a wedding and had to deal with input from well-meaning family members and friends, you know what I mean — the pressure to get every detail right can be overwhelming — but online marketplace Etsy is here to help you figure it out. If you're looking for a foolproof way to make your wedding stand out, you have to check out Etsy's 2018 wedding trends list. It's full of great ideas, but a standout for me is clear acrylic wedding decorations — this year's surprisingly cool trend.

You probably know clear acrylic by one of its brand names, Plexiglas. Not only does clear acrylic look ultra sleek, but it's more durable than traditional glass, which means you're less likely to have an unexpected malfunction as you hang decorations. According to Apartment Therapy, clear acrylic is "light and virtually impossible to break." It's the perfect addition to any wedding, whether you're planning a minimalist, low-key event or an over-the-top formal gala. The best part is that it's not as expensive as it looks, so your guests will definitely be impressed. These are a few items to keep in mind as you plan your wedding (and they photograph beautifully, which is a bonus for fellow Instagram lovers). See more below.

1 Welcome Sign PaperandPineCo / Etsy $42 - $125, Etsy I didn't have a welcome sign at my wedding, so I'm dying over this arrangement. The acrylic combined with the florals is super romantic, and it'll leave a fantastic first impression on your guests. You could also lean this against a wall if you don't have an easel.

2 Donut Stands SaveTheDateDesignsCo / Etsy $8.99, Etsy Who needs wedding cake when you can eat donuts instead? I once went to a wedding that served breakfast instead of dinner, and I still think about the number of pastries I consumed. Serve up your donuts in style with a clear acrylic stand, and you won't have to worry about the messiness of a donut wall.

3 Vow Cards ZCreateDesign / Etsy $1.75 - $60, Etsy If you decide to write your vows yourself, getting them on an acrylic sheet makes an awesome keepsake, and it looks way glam when compared to reading vows from a sheet of paper. You write the vows on acrylic yourself, which also adds a personal touch.

4 Card Box braggingbags / Etsy $35.96, Etsy My card box was a too-heavy monstrosity I ordered in a panic, and it broke at our wedding reception because someone accidentally dropped it. I'm having major regret now that I know acrylic card boxes exist. This is the perfect fit for any gift table, and it won't take away from any decorations thanks to its minimalism.

5 Seating Chart erinbreeancreative / Etsy $120 - $200, Etsy Creating a seating chart is a miserable experience that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy — everyone wants to sit near people they know, and no one wants to be seated near someone they dislike or once dated. But once you get through the logistics, you can celebrate your hard work with an acrylic seating chart.

6 Wedding Invites Etchey / Etsy $55 - $1,830, Etsy If you want to reach royal levels of classiness, you could always take things to another level and send out acrylic invitations. These probably aren't the most budget-friendly option, and they're more costly to ship than regular paper invites, but your guests will feel seriously valued. I'd probably frame this if I got it in the mail.