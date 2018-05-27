Westworld Season 2 is half over, and while most fans still haven't cracked what's going on, it seems like there's new information to scrutinize every day. But first things first — there are some new titles on deck. The clues in each Season 2 Westworld episode title might make you want to pull out your high school textbooks, actually. Because some of these subjects get pretty academic.

In the first half of the season, episode titles like "Journey Into Night" referenced the Eugene O'Neill play Long Day's Journey Into Night, while "Akane No Mai" simply meant Akane's dance, a pivotal scene (involving pivotal motion) in the fifth episode of Season 2. "Reunion" referred to several reunions between characters. "The Riddle Of The Spinx" is a bit more abstract, but the Greek myth about the riddle is about aging and the Westworld episode dove headfirst into what it is to be immortal. So is "Virtù e Fortuna," a Machiavellian term.

So the episode titles can sometimes provide clues as to what's to come on Westworld, if not clues relating to the mood or theme of the story installment. They're worth parsing over at least once, so without further ado here are the titles from the remaining six episodes of Westworld's second season.

Season 2, Episode 6 "Phase Space"

This is a term that originates in quantum physics. According to Merriam-Webster, it is "an ideal, often multidimensional space of which the coordinate dimensions represent the variables required to specify the phase or state of a system or substance."

Confused? It's chaos theory, baby! Well, it's related. A phase space is a space in which all possible states of the space are represented simultaneously. In the context of Westworld, it could refer to a host experiencing all of their potential storylines at once — like Dolores last season, and Bernard this season. "We each deserve to choose our own fate," reads the official HBO episode description. What is this, Pixar's Brave?!

Season 2, Episode 7 "Les Ecorches"

In French, "écorché vif" means flayed alive, but this isn't just some House Bolton horror show. This is something we've actually already seen on the show during the credits (above) and in the bowels of the Delos labs. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, an écorché is an art term referring to an "anatomical figure depicting an animal or human with the skin removed to show the location and interplay of the muscles."

The entry goes on to describe how in the 15th century, Western artists had an obsession with muscular accuracy in their drawing. Some of their work was reproduced in biology and anatomy textbooks, thus combining art and science — much like the television program, Westworld.

Season 2, Episode 8 "Kiksuya"

This one is actually pretty easy to figure out. In Lakota, a Sioux language that is used by the Ghost Nation on Westworld, "kiksuya" means "remember." Are these hosts waking up too? Will we finally get more of their story? Is this where Maeve will finally reunite with her once daughter?

Season 2, Episode 9 "Vanishing Point"

Another art term! It's also a kind of optical illusion. When parallel lines appear to converge in a perspective drawing, or image, that place where they seem to meet is the vanishing point. It's a way to indicate perspective, because vanishing points for different viewers and different objects are all, well, different.

It occurs on a plane called the horizon — a term dreamers are all too familiar with. The concept of vanishing is also quite ominous, since the show and this season in particular is toying with the idea of immortality. The mysterious terraforming could also be related to this title, as it has to do with design.

Season 2, Episode 10 "The Passenger"

At first glance, an obvious contender for this episode title's subject is Abernathy, who was meant to be a passenger on the train out of Westworld. There is an Iggy Pop song called "The Passenger," and that basically fits the genre of music that Westworld chooses for an old-timey cover. Hopefully this title does not refer to the 2016 Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt vehicle Passengers.

However, fans learned early on in the season that Arthur and Robert's initial project was called the Argos Initiative. Could this title then be referring to the Argives, the Argos (a Grecian city) residents who rampaged Troy by hiding (or riding passenger) inside of a giant wooden horse?

Abernathy still fits that, as he was being used to smuggle information out of the park. However, there could be plenty of other Trojan horses on the island. Bernard, perhaps, or all of the hosts lying in wait in the water.

What else can you make of these titles? The grand plan that Westworld has in store for the Season 2 finale starts with these simple titles, the smallest hint of whats ahead. Based on these titles, things could get weird. Well, weirder.