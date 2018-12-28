Dessert for breakfast? Sign my sweet tooth up! Coffee-mate has Cheesecake Factory creamers now that will bring dessert to breakfast and then some. There are few things on earth better than the taste of cheesecake in your coffee. Trust me.

For lovers of the morning sugar rush, there has always been chocolate chip pancakes and decadent french toasts to enjoy. Now the flavors typically reserved for after dinner treats extend beyond the plate and have found their way to the coffee mug. Thanks to the flavoring of coffee creamer, your morning cup of Joe can taste like a slice of the Cheesecake Factory's Strawberry Cheesecake or .

The Cheesecake Factory creamer is produced by Nestle's Coffee-mate. And it can be found in the dairy section of your grocery store — waiting for you amongst the heavy cream and milk — so you don't have to go to your local Cheesecake Factory to stock up. This sweet gem — doing the divine work of uniting caffeine and cake in a cup — was discovered by Bustle's own Emma Lord at a Giant Grocery Store in Northern Virginia. Don't worry, this strawberry cheesecake-flavored creamer isn't exclusive to one grocery chain. In case you don't have access to a Giant in your surrounding area, bottles of the creamer, at 32 ounces, are also available at Walmart. According to Walmart's website, the bottle of creamer retails for $3.18 and is not available for shipping. Check your local store for availability!

Emma Lord / Bustle

If taking your coffee black isn't your ~cup of tea~, there are many options for flavoring your roast. Adding a splash of creamer, in addition to sugar, is one of these ways. And, if Strawberry Cheesecake also doesn't strike your sweet tooth's fancy, there's another classic Cheesecake Factory flavor to indulge in.

Craving caramel in your coffee? Add a hint of it with Cheesecake Factory's Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake flavor. Caramel is a beloved silky sauce at the sundae bar, and now it's a welcomed addition to dark roast. A review for the product exclaims, "Not too sweet, not too much caramel just creamy and delicious as Dulce De Leche should be." Sounds like the Goldilocks of coffee creamers. It's just right.

Coffee-mate

For the dessert lover who isn't a cheesecake aficionado, adding a cheesecake-flavored creamer to your coffee will bring all the best things about cake forward. One reviewer remarks, "I really didn't know what to expect with this creamer. I was afraid it was going to have a Tangy taste like cheesecake but it doesn't. It is fantastic I can't get enough of it. It's now my favorite creamer!"

Just like the novel length menu at the Cheesecake Factory, you can't go wrong when choosing what to get. Between these two cheesecake flavored creamers, your coffee is bound to get an upgrade from breakfast to dessert for breakfast. Whether you choose Strawberry Cheesecake or Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake, you'll have a slice of the Cheesecake Factory without having to wait for a table.