President Trump's explanation for denying Russian election meddling is that he misspoke, meaning to use a "double negative." Well, Stephen Colbert has a few ideas for how the president could similarly rewrite other past speeches of his. On Tuesday, Colbert joked about Trump's double negative excuse and used the chance to revisit the president's comments about Charlottesville and grabbing women "by the pussy."

"I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't,'" Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday. "I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia," he claimed he'd meant to say, referring to attempts to hack the 2016 U.S. election.

"Yes, the sentence should have been that. It was not that," Colbert said on Tuesday. "If you could just add a new word in, what's next?"

Remembering some of Trump's most controversial remarks, he joked: "After Charlottesville, I meant to say there's bad people on both sides." Last August, the president addressed a deadly attack at the counter-protest of a white nationalist rally by claiming that there were "some very fine people on both sides."

"And also, on that bus, I meant to say respect her by the pussy," Colbert added, referring to Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape comments.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

More to come ...