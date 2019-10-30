Cold Stone's New Cookie Butter Ice Cream Is Full Of Pie Crust Pieces

Hear ye, hear ye. I come bearing good cookie butter news. Ahead of this holiday season, Cold Stone Creamery has new cookie butter ice cream. It’s ice cream. It’s cookie butter. It’s like someone interviewed your sweet tooth and then created a dessert based solely on its answers.

Cold Stone Creamery, known for such earthly delights as the Birthday Cake Remix and having employees that sing when you tip them, is introducing a new flavor: Cookie Butter Ice Cream. As its name suggests, the ice cream is made with speculoos spice cookies, which are like if Biscoff and gingerbread cookies had a delicious baby. You can down a Gotta Have It size tub of the ice cream on its own or eat it as a Signature Creation as in the Cookie Butter Obsession. This ice cream treat is made with a base of Cookie Butter Ice Cream combined with cinnamon and crushed up graham cracker pie crust. It’s like the best bite of pie all in one spoonful.

The Cookie Butter Ice Cream will be available until Jan. 7, 2020, which gives you precisely 69 days (nice) to have cookie butter ice cream for every meal. If cookie butter isn’t your thing, how dare you, you monster. But fear not because Cold Stone is also bringing back a fan-favorite flavor until Dec. 3: Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream. You can have your Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream neat or try the Harvest Pumpkin Cheesecake Creation Heath bars, caramel, and whipped topping. You could even go buck wild and combine the two flavors for a cookie butter, pumpkin cheesecake ice cream extravaganza and I think I need to lie down.

Because I love nothing more than marketing folks using buzzwords to describe things, let’s take a look at what Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery, said about the new flavors. “We are ecstatic to bring back fan-favorite Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream to our stores as well as introduce what we believe will be a fan-favorite flavor, Cookie Butter Ice Cream,” Schmillen said in a press release. “A delicious way to kick off the holidays with made fresh, super-premium ice cream and delight in everything the season brings!” This is all a convoluted way of saying, “We added more dessert to your dessert. Rejoice and be glad, my ice cream minions.”

Cold Stone’s new flavors are not, of course, the first ice creams to venture into cookie butter and pumpkin territory. Trader Joe’s is the cookie butter ice cream OG. If limiting yourself to just a scoop or two of Cold Stone’s ice cream isn’t an option, you can get a full quart of Trader Joe’s cookie butter ice cream at your local store. Trader Joe’s also has what I consider to be the best pumpkin ice cream in the biz. It’s creamy. It’s pumpkiny. It’s like pumpkin pie and ice cream has a beautiful baby. Whether Cold Stone’s pumpkin cheesecake ice cream stands up to will just require extensive amounts of research. (Read: eating lots of both.)