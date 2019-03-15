Spring is right around the corner, and the coming of warmer months means that we can all resume lounging around outside, going to the pool, and of course, enjoying cups of cones of delicious, refreshing ice cream. Although there isn't any specific time or season you need to wait for in order to enjoy the frozen treat, it tastes particularly great to enjoy it when it's super hot outside. Ice cream chains are taking notes, especially fan favorite Cold Stone Creamery, known for its unique flavors, ice cream cakes, and ice-cream based dessert creations. Starting March 15, Cold Stone will offer two new flavors — including Cold Stone's new Wild Blueberry Muffin Batter ice cream — as well as new signature creations and holiday-themed cakes. Get ready to drool.

Cold Stone is kicking off spring in the best way possible with ice cream flavors that sound as tasty as they are creative. In addition to the blueberry flavor, it's also offering a non-dairy Whipped Meyer Lemon. Each can be ordered in a variety of different products.

Wild Blueberry Muffin Batter will be available in the form of classic ice cream as well as a cone-based Cold Stone Creation (dubbed Pie Like You Very Much) featuring the ice cream flavor, fresh blueberries, graham cracker pie crust, and sugar crystals. Non-dairy Whipped Meyer Lemon is offered as a frozen drink (Lemon Berry Chill, Whipped Meyer Lemon blended with strawberries), classic ice cream, as well as a Creation called Golden Oreo Lemon Whip, which includes Whipped Meyer Lemon ice cream with strawberries, Golden Oreo Cookies, and a whipped topping.

Additionally, Coldstone is prepared to celebrate Mother's Day through the introduction of themed ice cream cakes. The chain's Mother's Day ice cream cakes offer customers a choice between two flavors. If you go for Strawberry Passion, you'll have the chance to enjoy layers of red velvet cake, strawberry puree, and strawberry ice cream with graham cracker pie crust topped off with fluffy strawberry frosting around the sides. For chocolate fans, Oreo Cookies and Cream Extreme features delicious yellow cake, chocolate ice cream with Golden Oreo Cookies, cake batter ice cream, and Oreo Cookies wrapped in fluffy Oreo Cookie Frosting. That's a whole lot of Oreo.

"There is no better way to break out of the cold winter months than with some super-premium ice cream and our delectable flavors, Creations and cakes are absolutely perfect for spring," Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands (Cold Stone Creamery's parent company) said in a press release. "We are especially excited to introduce non-dairy Whipped Meyer Lemon! It's deliciously tart and is a great new option for our 'non-dairy' guests." Non-dairy ice cream lover representation for the win, always and forever.

Cold Stone Creamery locations will only be offering Wild Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream and Whipped Meyer Lemon Flavors, Creations, and frozen beverages until May 14, so soak up spring and enjoy the brand's limited edition flavors while you can. Also, if you were fretting over what to get for this year's Mother's Day, it's safe to say that an ice cream cake would be the perfect crowd pleaser. Happy spring!