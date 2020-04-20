Never afraid to highlight how fame results in an extreme invasion of privacy, Cole Sprouse called out "baseless accusations" about his personal life, seeming to address Kaia Gerber dating rumors. On Sunday, Sprouse posted a long message about "rumors and slander" on his Instagram Story, revealing that so-called fans were spreading unfounded accusations and sending threats.

The Riverdale star has been linked to costar Lili Reinhart since 2017, but the two have been quiet on social media over the last few months, leading fans to believe the couple may have split. In April, Reinhart revealed that she's quarantined alone in an AirBnB during an interview with W Magazine, seeming to hint at a breakup, which only added to the rumor mill. More recently, fans have speculated that Sprouse may have cheated with model Kaia Gerber. And, though he didn't mention those rumors specifically, Sprouse seemed to hit back at the rumor on Instagram.

In his statement, Sprouse called out the "fans who feel entitled to my privacy", especially those engaging in a variety of harmful behaviors, including allegedly "attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats." The actor, who tends to keep his personal life private, reiterated that he won't "indulge" invasive fans, imploring followers to "choose humanity" and "stop being a clown."

Neither Sprouse nor Reinhart have confirmed a split, but the actor seemed to acknowledge the breakup chatter in his story as well. "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," he wrote. He added that while he "truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde" holding back details has allowed some to "push their own agenda" onto his life.

It's not the first time the Five Feet Apart actor has called out fans who violate his privacy. Sprouse runs an Instagram account titled "Camera Duels", on which he documents people trying to snap pictures of him in public. The account, which as 5.7 million followers, is described as an, "instagram dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first."

Despite the Instagram posts, fans are likely to continue to speculate on Sprouse' relationship status. But hopefully his latest message will encourage followers to stop spreading rumors or making harmful threats, especially during what might already be a difficult time for the two stars.