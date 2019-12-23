Celebrity collaborations are always a treat, but Becky G’s Hola Chola Colourpop collection is much more meaningful than most. According to the brand, it’s a reflection of the singer/songwriter’s Latin roots. In her first two Colourpop collaborations, Becky hones in the nude and natural shades that align with ‘90s street style inspired by her family's Mexican background. In the PR packaging (which, yes, you can actually buy for $100) you can find personal photos of Becky and her family on the cover.

In its entirety, the collection gives you almost everything you need for a full beat. There’s a roller ball gloss, a Brush Tip True Black Liner, three lip bundles, two pressed powder bronzers, and Colourpop’s very first all matte eyeshadow palette. The smoky eye looks to create with this palette are endless, sis.

The entire line is limited edition, and according to Colourpop this line won’t restock once it’s sold out. The collection is going fast on Colourpop.com. Ready to get shopping? Say “Hola” to everything in this Mexican-inspired collection.

Hola Chola Shadow Palette

This all matte eyeshadow palette is a highly-anticipated first. Offering 12 shades, this is one palette that's usable for multiple skin tones. Plus, it comes with a mirror for easy use on-the-go.

Very Cherry Roller Ball Lip Gloss

Roller ball lip gloss is such a throwback to the '90s, it fits easily into this nostalgic collection. The Very Cherry lip gloss leaves a sheer red gloss over your lips while also making sure they never get sticky.

Lola Brush Tip Liquid Liner

If you've gone through another dried up bottle of eyeliner, this one from Colourpop and Becky G offer up this one for $9. Brush tip liners offer more precision if you're doing a cat eye. And this one has enough ink to ensure your liner wings are seamless with every swipe.

LA Pressed Powder

There aren't a lot of options as far as the bronzers go, but the collection offers a shade for light and medium skin tones. The LA pressed powder is the deeper shade that offers a deep reddish brown. However, the 310 pressed powder is perfect for fairer skin tones.

Payasa Lip Bundle

You can only shop the lip products as bundles, which actually stays true to the Chola style. Overline your lips to your heart's desire with any one of the three sets. The one above is called Payasa in a deep merlot color, while the Muñeca lip bundle highlights a universal nude and the Traviesa lip bundle features a deep plum shade.