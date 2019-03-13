It was a complicated process for Colton and Cassie to develop the strong, loving relationship they have now in this post-fence-jump world. And while their time on the show didn't result in an engagement, Colton and Cassie received an engagement ring after The Bachelor, but not in the way you might have expected. Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! featured a special visit from the happy couple and ended with them recently a rather lavish gift from the Bachelor's main diamond ring provider, Neil Lane.

Jimmy Kimmel explained how he felt that the two of them had been "cheated" out of getting a ring out of the whole ordeal simply because they didn't get engaged, but are still together. So Kimmel called the jeweler who sent over a ring for the two of them to keep for when/if the time comes. When Kimmel handed over the small box containing the ring, Colton made it look for a brief second like he was going to propose before sitting back down next to Cassie. However, he did assure the late night host that the possibility definitely isn't off the table, saying, "You know, we've already talked about this." Perhaps that ring will be put to good use in the near future.

ABC

Kimmel also added that they didn't have to commit to this particular ring if they didn't like it. "If you don't want that one, you can pick out a different one. It doesn't have to be that ring," he said. "Or, go to a pawnshop and get loaded." Not that they have to worry too much about it since the ring they were given is absolutely stunning.

But even though the two of them aren't ready just yet to place that rock on Cassie's finger, Colton admitted that he already thinks of his Bachelor winner as his "future wife," adding that "we're confidently boyfriend and girlfriend."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

The duo also opened up a bit more about what's on the horizon for them during a recent interview with People. “She doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet, but she will, one day," Colton told the magazine, while Cassie added that "We definitely talk about our future engagement. We’re both excited to get to that point."

In fact, they're already making big strides in their relationship. Colton just recently moved to California in order to be closer to Cassie. “Our goal is to buy a house in Huntington Beach in the next year, but we probably won’t move in together until we’re engaged or married,” Colton told the outlet. "As much as I want her to live with me, it’s a big step and something we both take very seriously."

It looks like Colton ultimately got the happy ending he was hoping for, even if it took a little extra drama to get there. They clearly seem to have no regrets and are completely head-over-heels in love. And if the time does come for Colton to get down on one knee, he now has the perfect ring to use.